Royal Mint Celebrates Alan Turing on Collectable 50p Coin

The Royal Mint has launched a collectable 50p to celebrate the life and work of Alan Turing for the first time on official UK coin, available in gold, silver, and base metal from Monday, July 4, 2022.

Alan Turing’s achievements range from formulating ground-breaking theories in the fields of computing, mathematics, and biology to ingenious codebreaking during the Second World War.

The life and work of the ‘father of computing’ inspires the new 50p design by experienced coin artists Matt Dent and Christian Davies. The reverse side of the coin features the British scientist’s name alongside a representation of the Bombe machine used during World War II. In a special nod to his work, the designers have incorporated hidden word sequences as part of the 50p design, representing a Turing quote and significant location, as well as the designers’ initials.

The coin made to honor Turing’s legacy is the final release in the Innovation in Science 50p series, which recognizes some of history’s greatest scientific minds including Charles Babbage, John Logie Baird, Rosalind Franklin, and Stephen Hawking, and the Discovery of Insulin.

The sixth and final release is an enduring piece of art celebrating work that has left an undeniable mark in the field of science, made with British craftsmanship and innovation at the home of precious metals.

Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer at The Royal Mint said:

“Alan Turing was a scientific innovator whose work shaped Britain and it is fitting that his life and achievements will be commemorated for the first time on a collectable 50p. Made at the home of precious metals, where we have a rich heritage of British craftsmanship and innovation, the collectable Alan Turing coin will honor the father of computing in a range of gold, silver, and base metal finishes. The release is the sixth and final 50p in the Innovation in Science collection and the design by Matt Dent and Christian Davies concludes the series brilliantly by incorporating hidden messages as part of the design, which we know is popular with collectors of the science series.”

The Royal Mint’s latest release is supported by Sir Dermot Turing, nephew of Alan Turing. Speaking of the collaboration and the commemorative coin, he said: “I am delighted with The Royal Mint’s new Alan Turing coin. It is impressive how much effort they have gone to in checking the historical background, and the attractive design they have come up with perfectly encapsulates his genius and achievements.”

The Life and Work of Alan Turing coin is available at The Royal Mint, where you can also find out more about the Innovation in Science series.

