Royal Mint Unveils Remastered Charles I Coin in British Monarchs Collection

The Royal Mint, the official maker of coins of the United Kingdom, has unveiled the sixth coin in its British Monarchs Collection, featuring a remastered portrait of Charles I based on an original coin produced in the 1630s.

The coin features the only equestrian portrait in The British Monarchs Collection. As with the other coins in the collection, The Royal Mint’s talented design team combined their exceptional craftsmanship skills with innovative technology to successfully remaster Charles I’s original portrait. The Charles I portrait is an original design by Nicholas Briot which has been beautifully remastered to show the coin as it would have appeared almost 400 years ago.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint said: “We are pleased to add Charles I to the popular British Monarchs Collection. There has been significant international appeal with The British Monarchs Collection, with its coins being bought by collectors all over the world.

The design team has worked diligently to faithfully recreate Charles I’s original portrait with great attention to detail, using state-of-the-art technology and numismatic processes.”

Charles I reigned between 1625 and 1649, succeeding his father, James I, and was the second Stuart King of England. In 1603, James VI of Scotland became the King of England, thus combining the two thrones for the first time.

British coinage during the reign of Charles I underwent various changes. The Tower of London ceased to strike dates on sixpences, a method first introduced during the reign of Elizabeth I to distinguish the coin from the groat. The output of gold coinage decreased, and the angel was the sole fine gold coin in circulation by the end of Charles I’s reign. A popular coin, many believed that once the monarch had touched an angel coin, it would protect the owner from scrofula and offer a cure for this prevalent disease.

The Royal Mint’s British Monarchs Collection spans four Royal Houses – Tudor, Stuart, Hanover, and Windsor: formerly known as Saxe-Coburg, Gotha – remastering iconic designs in high definition for the first time thanks to the latest technology and minting techniques.

For more information about the Charles I coin, please visit British Monarchs House of Stuart | The Royal Mint. For more information about The British Monarchs Collection, please visit British Monarchs | The Royal Mint.

