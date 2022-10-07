Stack's Bowers Global Showcase Auction Realizes Over $60 Million

Continuing the resounding triumphs achieved in January’s NYINC sale and May’s Hong Kong auction, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the results of their 2022 Summer Global Showcase Auction held as an official auctioneer partner of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money. The World and Ancient coins comprised 3,178 lots, with an astounding 97.6% sell-through rate and a total realization of $12.77 million USD. Across the entire nine-day event, the Summer Global Showcase Auction brought over $60 million, becoming the firm’s highest-grossing auction of all time.

All prices include the buyer’s premium.

Numerous collections headlined the World and Ancient portions of the sale, including the Mark & Lottie Salton Collection featuring Latin American and British rarities; the Augustana Collection offering British and Czech highlights; the Robert C. Knepper Collection of coins bearing the “Wildman” motif; the Sigma Collection of Russian rarities; the Avrabanel Collection presenting Spanish and New World classics; and lastly, the Pat Johnson Collection highlighting Latin American stunners.

Four of the sale’s top five sellers emanated from one of these named cabinets – the Augustana Collection.

Topping all coins was a dazzling Gold “Una and the Lion” 5 Pounds Pattern from 1839, which realized $408,000, while a slightly earlier 5 Pounds of William III & Mary II from 1692 brought $180,000.

Two more modern pieces from the earlier coinage of Czechoslovakia–a 1938 10 Ducats and a 1938 5 Ducats–each sold for $204,000. The highest-priced coin not from the Augustana Collection was an MS-61 1732-Mo 4 Reales from Mexico that realized an amazing $240,000.

Other World Coin Highlights:

