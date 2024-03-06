1853-O Liberty Seated Half Dime : A Collector’s Guide

The New Orleans Mint struck Liberty Seated half dimes in two configurations in the year 1853. In March of that year, the Mint struck 160,000 dimes at the standard weight of 1.34 grams. After the passage of the Coinage Act of 1853, New Orleans was ordered to reduce the weight of its silver subsidiary coinage and so they notified the general public of this change in tenor by adding arrows on each side of the date on the obverse, and, on the quarter dollar and half dollar coins, adding rays around the eagle on the reverse.

1853-O Liberty Seated Half Dime (No Arrows)

Valentine-1: Only known die marriage of the 1853-O No Arrows half dime type. 160,000 struck (6.7% of total mintage of all 1853-O half dimes). However, the surviving population is significantly lower as most of this issue was melted down following the change in tenor. Mint State examples are rare. Typical for the issue are weakly struck coins with weak dates on the obverse, and flat weak wreaths (primarily on the left side) and flat bows on the reverse.

Bill Grayson and Bob Schweitzer of BB Coin in Fairmont, Indiana offered the DuPont/Hawn example for $3,750.00 USD in a February 1974 Numismatist ad, claiming that the coin had a 90% sharp strike.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The 1853-O Liberty Seated No Arrows half dime is a rare coin in Mint State and a scarce coin overall. Due to its small size, the half dime is not as popular a denomination to collect as is the cent or the dime. This makes it a surprisingly affordable area to collect, even when it comes to the tougher dates. Condition-census examples of the 1853-O Liberty Seated half dime (No Arrows) sell for $15,000 and up in today’s market, but high-grade circulated examples (of which few are known) sell for only $3,000 to $5,000! These seem like bargain levels.

Top Population: PCGS MS-65+ (1, 3/2024). NGC MS-64 (2, 3/2024). CAC MS-65 (2:0 stickered:graded, 2/2024)

PCGS MS-65+ CAC #04478824: “Eliasberg Collection”, Bowers and Merena, May 1996, Lot 988 – ; As PCGS MS-65 CAC #04478824. “1853 Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, November 2014, Lot 10011 – $25,800; As PCGS MS-65+ CAC #04478824. Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 4972 – $28,200; Heritage Auctions, February 16, 2017, Lot 3688 – $37,600. Upgraded to MS65+ but retained prior certification number. Eliasberg on insert.; “The Bender Family Collection, Part IV”, Heritage Auctions, May 2023, Lot 3061 – $60,000. Reholdered. Eliasberg-Bender on insert. Slight weakness on the radials. Scratch between stars 2 and 3 and another to the right of star 2. Copper, blue, and green toning on the obverse. Reverse presents much better with gold and aqua toning and minimal marks. Weakly struck bow and left side of the wreath.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1853 Denomination: Half Dime (Five Cents USD) Mint Mark: O (New Orleans) Mintage: 160,000 Alloy: .900 silver, .100 copper Weight: 1.34 grams Diameter: 15.50 mm Edge Reeded OBV Designer Christian Gobrecht REV Designer Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

1853-O Liberty Seated Half Dime (With Arrows)

Where the 1853-O Liberty Seated half dime (No Arrows) is a rarity in the series, the 1853-O Liberty Seated With Arrows half dime is a popular type coin for the 1853-1855 Arrows design.

2.2 million coins of this new lighter composition were struck at the New Orleans Mint, making this the highest mintage of the denomination produced at that southern branch mint. To denote the weight, the Mint added two arrows that bookend the date and point away from it. The arrows are positioned slightly high on the date, touching the bottom of the drape.

As a first-year issue of the type, the 1853-O brings a slight premium over the similarly common 1854-O Liberty Seated half dime. The tail-ender issue, the 1855-O, has the lowest mintage of the three With Arrows dates, but it is not significantly more valuable than the 1853-O.

With 18 obverse dies shipped from Philadelphia to New Orleans after the passage of the Coinage Act of 1853, more than 20 varieties are reported for the 1853-O Liberty Seated With Arrows half dime. These range in reported rarity from R-4 to R-7. The Liberty Seated Collectors Club (LSCC) provides several great references for those wishing to study the series by die variety.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

PCGS and NGC report a combined population of 330 pieces as of the time of this writing (May 2023). Of course, this total represents a running tally of grading events and does not count discrete examples of the coin. The certified population of coins currently in slabs is presumably lower.

Top Population: PCGS MS-67 (2, 3/2024). NGC MS-67+ (1, 3/2024). CAC MS-67 (2:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

PCGS MS67 CAC #25345704: As PCGS MS-65 CAC. Stack’s Bowers, November 16, 2012, Lot 1280 – $7,050. As PCGS MS-67 CAC #25345704. Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2014, Lot 5552 – $27,025. Coin regraded, upgraded two points , CAC-approved. Orange-red toning all over on both sides with hints of blue in scattered areas on the obverse and concentrated along the protected areas around the rim on the reverse. Gouge at the bottom of the 3.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1853 Denomination: Half Dime (Five Cents USD) Mint Mark: O (New Orleans) Mintage: 2,200,000 Alloy: .900 silver, .100 copper Weight: 1.24 g Diameter: 15.90 mm Edge Reeded OBV Designer Christian Gobrecht REV Designer Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

* * *

* * *