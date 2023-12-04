Gem 1876-S Trade Dollar Among Highlights at David Lawrence

The more than 475 lots in the Sunday, December 10 Online Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is open for bidding – including 225 No Reserve and 40 Recently Reduced items.

PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified highlights include a Gem 1876-S Trade Dollar PCGS MS65; a key 1879-CC $1 PCGS/PQ MS65; an original 1887 $3 PCGS/CAC PR63CAM; a 1913 $5 NGC MS65; a 1907 $20 High Relief PCGS MS63 (Flat Edge); and a tied-for-finest 1938-S Texas commemorative half dollar PCGS MS68.

Make sure to look for something that catches your eye before closing on Sunday, December 10.

Ready to Sell Your Rare Coin or Collection?

Like the Gem Mint State 1876-S Trade Dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *