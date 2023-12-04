Price Charting Coins

HomeAuctionsGem 1876-S Trade Dollar Among Highlights at David Lawrence

Gem 1876-S Trade Dollar Among Highlights at David Lawrence

David Lawrence Rare Coins
By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1876-S Trade Dollar. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
1876-S Trade Dollar. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.

The more than 475 lots in the Sunday, December 10 Online Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is open for bidding – including 225 No Reserve and 40 Recently Reduced items.

PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified highlights include a Gem 1876-S Trade Dollar PCGS MS65; a key 1879-CC $1 PCGS/PQ MS65; an original 1887 $3 PCGS/CAC PR63CAM; a 1913 $5 NGC MS65; a 1907 $20 High Relief PCGS MS63 (Flat Edge); and a tied-for-finest 1938-S Texas commemorative half dollar PCGS MS68.

Make sure to look for something that catches your eye before closing on Sunday, December 10.

Ready to Sell Your Rare Coin or Collection?

Like the Gem Mint State 1876-S Trade Dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *

David Lawrence Rare Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coins
Previous article
Numismatic Crime – Major Thefts From Dealers After Coin Shows

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Great Collection Coin Auctions

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Price Charting Coins

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.