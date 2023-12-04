Numismatic Crime – Major Thefts From Dealers After Coin Shows

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Facebook Counterfeit Bullion Suspect Arrested in Alabama
A Sylacauga, Alabama man has been arrested for selling counterfeit gold bars. Dylan Jemison was arrested after selling counterfeit carded gold Argor Heraeus bars to individuals on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect was in possession of dozens of counterfeit bars. Jemison was charged with a third degree felony.
The Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) is seeking additional victims who might have come into contact with this suspect.
Major Dealer Theft After Canadian Coin Show
Dealer Pieter Liem of the Coin and Currency Exchange was the victim of theft after leaving the recent Nuphilex Coin and Stamp Show in Montreal, Canada on November 5, 2023. The victim stopped in Kingston, Ontario, where the suspect or suspects removed several bags from Liem’s vehicle. The stolen bags were tracked to an apartment in Montreal but trackers were disabled shortly before authorities arrived. It is believed that the suspect/suspects and stolen inventory is in the Montreal or greater Quebec area. The investigation is on-going and further details will follow.
A partial list of stolen inventory:
- 10 ounces of gold in RCM coins
- Emirates gold one ounce bar
- Platinum 1/10th oz-1oz set
- 400 one ounce silver bullets
- 19 2-ounce silver bullets
- 4- 5-ounce silver bullets
- 2-10-ounce silver bullets
- 500- 1-ouce silver coins ( maples, ASE, Pandas, Kangaroos, Kookaburras, Libertads)
- 60 sets 1 cent-$1 from 1961-67 in hard plastic holders
- 300-500 graded bank notes
- 1969 Specimen $20 bill with Serial #1
- Devils Face $1000 PCGS 53
- Various Chartered Banknotes
- Large number of slabbed World Bank notes Indonesia, Bahamas, Netherlands, France, England, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland, Timor
- U.S. currency $85,000 including several mint packs of $5, $10 and $20’s
- Canadian currency $30,000
- Key date Morgan and Peace dollars and many other coins
Dealer Theft After Pennsylvania Coin Show
A dealer attending the Meadville, Pennsylvania coin show on November 5, 2023, was packing up after the show and when he left the bourse floor to get his vehicle, an unknown suspect took two black catalog-style carrying cases containing gold coins from his table. The suspect left and video shows a second suspect waiting outside. Investigators are reviewing video for photos and possible suspect vehicle.
A partial list of the stolen coins:
- American Eagle sets 4 coins each
- 12- Gold coins type set
- 1990 Proof Eagle set in box (5 coin set)
- 2008 Gold Buffalo 4 coin set
- 2-Rolls 1/10 gold Eagles, Krugerrand, Maples
- 4-1986 gold 1/10 Eagles
- 4-Gold ¼ oz Eagles
- 1904 20 Dollar Gold ANACS MS Details
- 1924 20 Dollar Gold ANACS 7205024
- 1907 10 Dollar AU50 5138343
- 1908-S 10 Dollar VF35 4631216-031
- 1909-D 10 Dollar EF40 5154527
- 1913 10 Dollar EF45 7545015
- 1913 10 Dollar AU53 25542313
- 1926 MS61 10 Dollar 222391-005
- 1881 10 Dollar A-56 7125549
- 1881-S 10 Dollar AU58 5153517
- 1961 10 Dollar HS 02 6677686-001
- 1882 10 Dollar AU50 Details 7355676
- 1894 10 Dollar AU55 7355077
- 1907 10 Dollar AU50 Details 5138343
- 1881 5 Dollar AU55 5287398
- 1881 5 Dollar AU55 5013180
- 1882 5 Dollar AU50 528746
- 1893 5 Dollar AU50 5212689
- 1893 5 Dollar AU53 7185550
- 1893-CC 5 Dollar AU Details 6677686-004
- 1895 5 Dollar AU53 5287397
- 1895 5 Dollar AU58 Details 7546423
- 1900 5 Dollar AU50 cleaned 7546427
- 1901-S 5 Dollar AU58 5153515
- 1908 5 Dollar AU50 NGE 634496-001
- 1911 5 Dollar AU58 5229647
- 1912 5 Dollar AU58
- 1913 5 Dollar Details 5957140-004
- 1903 2.5 Dollar A55 cleaned 5229646
- 1908 2.5 Dollar AU58 Details 5153875
- 1910 2.5 Dollar AU53 5211854
- 1911 2.5 Dollar AU50 Details 7396013
- 1911-D 2.5 Dollar AU55 NGC 2599252-001
- 1912 2.5 Dollar AU55
- 1914-D 2.5 Dollar AU55 5138213
- 1927 2.5 Dollar 1CG
- 1926 2:5 Dollar AU58 5213042
- 1927 2.5 Dollar AU58 735503
- 1928 2.5 Dollar AU58 7546430
- 1906 20 Franc AU55 Details 5155112
- 1854 1 Dollar AU Details 6677686-008
- 651AD Byzantine Heraditus (Type 2?) Gold Coin
- 651AD Byzantine Gold Coin Maurtiberi
Lost/Stolen from Mail: USPS – California to Florida
A package being sent overnight via USPS has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in Boca Raton, Florida.
The package contained the following two notes:
- $50 gold certificate star note in a PMG 12 holder Serial #00008795A
- 1935-F $1 star note with serial number *65399715F
Stolen from Mail: USPS – New Jersey to California
A package shipped USPS from New Jersey to California has been reported missing/stolen. The package was received damaged and contents missing.
The package contained the following coin:
- 1888-O TOP-100 $1 Vam-183 DBO Scarface LDS NGC MS63 6510768-001
Stolen from Mail: USPS – Austin, Texas
A package shipped to Austin, Texas has been reported stolen. The package was delivered and stolen from the recipient’s public mailroom.
The package contained the following coins:
- 3- 1986 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-002,003,004
- 1- 1987 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-007
- 7- 1988 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-017,018,019,020021,022,023
- 3- 1990 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-024,028,032
- 1- 2000 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-036
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.
NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.
