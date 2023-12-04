Numismatic Crime – Major Thefts From Dealers After Coin Shows

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Facebook Counterfeit Bullion Suspect Arrested in Alabama

A Sylacauga, Alabama man has been arrested for selling counterfeit gold bars. Dylan Jemison was arrested after selling counterfeit carded gold Argor Heraeus bars to individuals on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect was in possession of dozens of counterfeit bars. Jemison was charged with a third degree felony.

The Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) is seeking additional victims who might have come into contact with this suspect.

Major Dealer Theft After Canadian Coin Show

Dealer Pieter Liem of the Coin and Currency Exchange was the victim of theft after leaving the recent Nuphilex Coin and Stamp Show in Montreal, Canada on November 5, 2023. The victim stopped in Kingston, Ontario, where the suspect or suspects removed several bags from Liem’s vehicle. The stolen bags were tracked to an apartment in Montreal but trackers were disabled shortly before authorities arrived. It is believed that the suspect/suspects and stolen inventory is in the Montreal or greater Quebec area. The investigation is on-going and further details will follow.

A partial list of stolen inventory:

10 ounces of gold in RCM coins

Emirates gold one ounce bar

Platinum 1/10th oz-1oz set

400 one ounce silver bullets

19 2-ounce silver bullets

4- 5-ounce silver bullets

2-10-ounce silver bullets

500- 1-ouce silver coins ( maples, ASE, Pandas, Kangaroos, Kookaburras, Libertads)

60 sets 1 cent-$1 from 1961-67 in hard plastic holders

300-500 graded bank notes

1969 Specimen $20 bill with Serial #1

Devils Face $1000 PCGS 53

Various Chartered Banknotes

Large number of slabbed World Bank notes Indonesia, Bahamas, Netherlands, France, England, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland, Timor

U.S. currency $85,000 including several mint packs of $5, $10 and $20’s

Canadian currency $30,000

Key date Morgan and Peace dollars and many other coins

Dealer Theft After Pennsylvania Coin Show

A dealer attending the Meadville, Pennsylvania coin show on November 5, 2023, was packing up after the show and when he left the bourse floor to get his vehicle, an unknown suspect took two black catalog-style carrying cases containing gold coins from his table. The suspect left and video shows a second suspect waiting outside. Investigators are reviewing video for photos and possible suspect vehicle.

A partial list of the stolen coins:

American Eagle sets 4 coins each

12- Gold coins type set

1990 Proof Eagle set in box (5 coin set)

2008 Gold Buffalo 4 coin set

2-Rolls 1/10 gold Eagles, Krugerrand, Maples

4-1986 gold 1/10 Eagles

4-Gold ¼ oz Eagles

1904 20 Dollar Gold ANACS MS Details

1924 20 Dollar Gold ANACS 7205024

1907 10 Dollar AU50 5138343

1908-S 10 Dollar VF35 4631216-031

1909-D 10 Dollar EF40 5154527

1913 10 Dollar EF45 7545015

1913 10 Dollar AU53 25542313

1926 MS61 10 Dollar 222391-005

1881 10 Dollar A-56 7125549

1881-S 10 Dollar AU58 5153517

1961 10 Dollar HS 02 6677686-001

1882 10 Dollar AU50 Details 7355676

1894 10 Dollar AU55 7355077

1907 10 Dollar AU50 Details 5138343

1881 5 Dollar AU55 5287398

1881 5 Dollar AU55 5013180

1882 5 Dollar AU50 528746

1893 5 Dollar AU50 5212689

1893 5 Dollar AU53 7185550

1893-CC 5 Dollar AU Details 6677686-004

1895 5 Dollar AU53 5287397

1895 5 Dollar AU58 Details 7546423

1900 5 Dollar AU50 cleaned 7546427

1901-S 5 Dollar AU58 5153515

1908 5 Dollar AU50 NGE 634496-001

1911 5 Dollar AU58 5229647

1912 5 Dollar AU58

1913 5 Dollar Details 5957140-004

1903 2.5 Dollar A55 cleaned 5229646

1908 2.5 Dollar AU58 Details 5153875

1910 2.5 Dollar AU53 5211854

1911 2.5 Dollar AU50 Details 7396013

1911-D 2.5 Dollar AU55 NGC 2599252-001

1912 2.5 Dollar AU55

1914-D 2.5 Dollar AU55 5138213

1927 2.5 Dollar 1CG

1926 2:5 Dollar AU58 5213042

1927 2.5 Dollar AU58 735503

1928 2.5 Dollar AU58 7546430

1906 20 Franc AU55 Details 5155112

1854 1 Dollar AU Details 6677686-008

651AD Byzantine Heraditus (Type 2?) Gold Coin

651AD Byzantine Gold Coin Maurtiberi

Lost/Stolen from Mail: USPS – California to Florida

A package being sent overnight via USPS has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in Boca Raton, Florida.

The package contained the following two notes:

$50 gold certificate star note in a PMG 12 holder Serial #00008795A

1935-F $1 star note with serial number *65399715F

Stolen from Mail: USPS – New Jersey to California

A package shipped USPS from New Jersey to California has been reported missing/stolen. The package was received damaged and contents missing.

The package contained the following coin:

1888-O TOP-100 $1 Vam-183 DBO Scarface LDS NGC MS63 6510768-001

Stolen from Mail: USPS – Austin, Texas

A package shipped to Austin, Texas has been reported stolen. The package was delivered and stolen from the recipient’s public mailroom.

The package contained the following coins:

3- 1986 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-002,003,004

1- 1987 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-007

7- 1988 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-017,018,019,020021,022,023

3- 1990 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-024,028,032

1- 2000 Silver Eagle NGC MS70 Cert# 6615570-036

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.

* * *