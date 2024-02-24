DripShop Live

1878 Twenty Cent Piece : A Collector's Guide

1878 Twenty-Cent Piece. Image: Heritage Auctions.
1878 Twenty-Cent Piece. Image: Heritage Auctions.

The Twenty Cent piece took its final bow with this 1878 Proof Only issue. 600 coins were reportedly struck, a slight increase over the Proof Only 1877 Twenty Cent piece.

The 1878 Twenty Cent coin was included in the Silver Proof Sets issued struck between January 29 and March 18. After May 2, Congress eliminated the denomination.

Twenty Cent pieces were not struck for the 200 silver proof sets delivered for sale on May 17.

Market Data & Noteworthy Specimens

The combined certified population of the 1878 Liberty Seated Twenty Cent piece at NGC and PCGS exceeds the reported mintage. Red Book Senior Editor Jeff Garrett posits that its possible that the reported mintage of 600 might be too low. Given the rate of resubmissions and crossovers it is not possible to ascertain with any precision what these numbers might indicate about the size of the total mintage.

Top Population: PCGS PR67+ (1, 2/2024). NGC PF677 CAM  (2, 2/2024). CAC PR67CAM (1:0, Stickered:Graded, 2/2024).

  • NGC PF67* #2706273-003: Stack’s Bowers, March 30, 2017, Lot 3039 – $22,325. Black and white obverse with toned reverse.
  • NGC PF67 #406467-011: Heritage Auctions, November 4, 2004, Lot 6466 – $24,150.
  • PCGS PR67CAM: 1994 Collection; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, July 13, 2017, Lot 39 – $55,812.50. PQ rainbow toning on obverse and reverse. Blue fields with splash of purple and orange over Liberty’s body. 
  • PCGS PR66+ CAC #34577952: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, November 15, 2018, Lot 131 – $17,625. Aquamarine and purple toning on the obverse. Gold and green toning on the reverse. PQ.
  • NGC PF66 #564154-013: “The Kling Family Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2016, Lot 3200 – $10,575; Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3432 – $9,000. Rainbow toning. Red, purple and blue on obverse. Predominately blue reverse.
  • PCGS PF66UCAM #6329272-005: Heritage Auctions, October 6, 2022, Lot 3029 – $15,600.
  • PCGS PR66 #33461466: Heritage Auctions, April 28, 2016, Lot 4604 – $12,925. Dark red, orange, and red toning.
  • NGC PF66 #3811959-005: Heritage Auctions, April 22, 2015, Lot 4059 – $7,637.50. Blue and green toning on the obverse blue and pink toning on the reverse.
  • PCGS PR66CAM CAC #09865842: Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 4022 – $28,200. Orange, Red, and blue toning on the obverse and reverse.
  • NGC PF66 #1898746-004: Pinnacle Rarities to Eugene Gardner, December 2005; Heritage Auctions, June 23, 2014, Lot 30344 – $10,575. Dark rainbow toning, fingerprint on obverse left field.
  • NGC PF66 #1945233-005: Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2012, Lot 5106 – $8,851.28. FERRARI COLLECTION on insert. Dark aqua and green toning. Certification number no longer active. 
  • PCGS PR66DCAM: “The Rajj Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, August 13, 2011, Lot 7300 – $23,000.
  • NGC PF66CAM #3171167-002: Heritage Auctions, October 22, 2009, Lot 472 – $10,925. Black and white.
  • NGC PF66CAM #597883-003: Heritage Auctions, December 23, 2003, Lot 11391 – $10,637.50.
  • PCGS PR66 #50049026: Heritage Auctions, November 8, 2003, Lot 6164 – $11,730. Darkly toned.
  • NGC PF66 #274451-041: “The Philip Kaufman Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 27, 2003, Lot 6604 – $8,337.50. P. KAUFMAN on insert. Certification number no longer active. 
  • NGC PF66 #283999-001: Heritage Auctions, November 22, 2002, Lot 7006 – $8,050.
  • NGC PF66 #119335-002: Heritage Auctions, March 2, 2000, Lot 189 – $7,245. Darkly toned. Certification number no longer active. 

Coin Specifications

Country:  United States
Year Of Issue:  1878
Denomination:  Twenty Cents
Mint Mark:  None (Philadelphia)
Mintage:  600
Alloy:  .900 silver, .100 copper
Weight:  5.00 grams
Diameter:  22.00 mm
Edge  Plain (Smooth)
OBV Designer  William Barber
REV Designer  William Barber
Quality:  Proof Strike

 

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
