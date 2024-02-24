1878 Twenty Cent Piece : A Collector’s Guide

The Twenty Cent piece took its final bow with this 1878 Proof Only issue. 600 coins were reportedly struck, a slight increase over the Proof Only 1877 Twenty Cent piece.

The 1878 Twenty Cent coin was included in the Silver Proof Sets issued struck between January 29 and March 18. After May 2, Congress eliminated the denomination.

Twenty Cent pieces were not struck for the 200 silver proof sets delivered for sale on May 17.

Market Data & Noteworthy Specimens

The combined certified population of the 1878 Liberty Seated Twenty Cent piece at NGC and PCGS exceeds the reported mintage. Red Book Senior Editor Jeff Garrett posits that its possible that the reported mintage of 600 might be too low. Given the rate of resubmissions and crossovers it is not possible to ascertain with any precision what these numbers might indicate about the size of the total mintage.

Top Population: PCGS PR67+ (1, 2/2024). NGC PF677 CAM (2, 2/2024). CAC PR67CAM (1:0, Stickered:Graded, 2/2024).

NGC PF67* #2706273-003: Stack’s Bowers, March 30, 2017, Lot 3039 – $22,325. Black and white obverse with toned reverse.

PCGS PR66+ CAC #34577952: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, November 15, 2018, Lot 131 – $17,625. Aquamarine and purple toning on the obverse. Gold and green toning on the reverse. PQ.

Coin Specifications