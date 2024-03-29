1883-CC Morgan Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Carson City Mint struck 1,204,000 Morgan dollars in 1883. The majority were held by the Treasury Department until the government agency the General Services Administration (GSA) conducted a public sale of the government’s last remaining silver dollar holdings in the 1970s and ’80s. 755,518 1883-CC Morgan dollars were disbursed in the resulting GSA Hoard. In the 1980 sale, 195,745 coins were offered at $65 USD each; the entire stock sold out within 10 days. Other examples were sold in the mixed-date allotments at $45 each.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Several bags were released between the 1930s and ’60s.

Dealer Harry W. Bason of New Hyde Park, New York, offered 74 different date/mint mark Morgan dollars in Brilliant Uncirculated in a February 1951 ad in The Numismatist. In the ad, he listed 1883-CC Morgan dollars for sale for $7.50 a piece and examples of 1883-CC Morgan dollars in “circulated condition” for sale for $2.50 apiece.

Numismatic Gallery Inc. of Pikesville, Maryland, listed an MS65 example of the 1883-CC Morgan Dollar in a November 1974 ad in The Numismatist for $37.50.

Top Population: PCGS MS68 (6, 3/2024). NGC MS68 (2, 3/2024), and CAC MS68 (2:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

The PCGS-certified population at MS68 had increased from three in August 2012 to six in July 2023.

PCGS MS67+ CAC: Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11517 – $9,400. PQ coin, mostly blast white, with a hint of yellow toning, strongly clashed reverse.

Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11517 – $9,400. PQ coin, mostly blast white, with a hint of yellow toning, strongly clashed reverse. PCGS MS67 #29425643: Heritage Auctions, April 2014, Lot 4735; Heritage Auctions, July 21, 2023, Lot 3665 – $5,040.

Heritage Auctions, April 2014, Lot 4735; Heritage Auctions, July 21, 2023, Lot 3665 – $5,040. NGC MS67 #1663023-004: Heritage Auctions, November 2003, Lot 8448; Heritage Auctions, July 21, 2023, Lot 3666 – $3,600. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, November 2003, Lot 8448; Heritage Auctions, July 21, 2023, Lot 3666 – $3,600. Brilliant. NGC MS67 DPL: Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11518 – $13,000 Reserve Not Met. Probably dipped at some point, two planchet flaws below Liberty’s cheek and one to the left of Liberty’s eye, nice coin though, lustrous.

1883 Morgan Dollar, VAM-4

NGC MS67PL #6606160-007: Heritage Auctions, July 20, 2023, Lot 3667 – $4,680.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1883 Denomination: One Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: CC (Carson City) Mintage: 1,204,000 Alloy: 90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 26.73 g Diameter: 38.10 mm Edge Reeded OBV Designer George T. Morgan REV Designer George T. Morgan Quality: Business Strike

