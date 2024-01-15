1885 Morgan Dollar Proof 66 Cameo in David Lawrence Auction

The January 21 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online with over 500 lots – including more than 200 No Reserve items.

Among the CAC-, NGC-, and PCGS-certified items in the sale are a near-finest known 1897 Indian Head cent PCGS/CAC MS67+RD; a toned 1861 Three Cent Silver PCGS MS68; an impressive 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar PCGS XF40 (B-2, BB-20, 2 Leaves) ex: Indiana; a freshly CAC-graded Proof 1885 Morgan dollar CACG PR66CAM; a scarce slider 1876 Liberty Head $5 gold half eagle PCGS AU58; and a rare uncirculated 1893-CC Liberty Head $20 gold double eagle PCGS MS62+ from the Fairmont Collection.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, January 21.

