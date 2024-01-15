1885 Morgan Dollar Proof 66 Cameo in David Lawrence Auction

DripShop Live

1885 Morgan dollar graded CAC PR66CAM. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins / CoinWeek.

The January 21 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online with over 500 lots – including more than 200 No Reserve items.

Among the CAC-, NGC-, and PCGS-certified items in the sale are a near-finest known 1897 Indian Head cent PCGS/CAC MS67+RD; a toned 1861 Three Cent Silver PCGS MS68; an impressive 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar PCGS XF40 (B-2, BB-20, 2 Leaves) ex: Indiana; a freshly CAC-graded Proof 1885 Morgan dollar CACG PR66CAM; a scarce slider 1876 Liberty Head $5 gold half eagle PCGS AU58; and a rare uncirculated 1893-CC Liberty Head $20 gold double eagle PCGS MS62+ from the Fairmont Collection.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, January 21.

Ready to Sell Your 1885 Morgan Dollar or Entire Collection?

Like the Proof 1885 Morgan silver dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *

David Lawrence Rare Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coinshttps://www.davidlawrence.com/
David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) trades and auctions U.S. rare coins certified by PCGS, NGC, and CAC. They hold weekly internet auctions and offer sellers the option of direct sale or consignment. The company was founded in 1979 by David Lawrence Feigenbaum, who ran the firm until his death. His son John took over and ran the company until 2015. In August 2015, John Feigenbaum became the Publisher of CDN Publishing and John Brush teamed up with collector Dell Loy Hansen to carry on DLRC.
