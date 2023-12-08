Tied-for-Finest 1893 Morgan Dollar at David Lawrence Rare Coins

The more than 500 lots in the December 17 Online Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and includes 150 No Reserve and 150 Recently Reduced items.

Among the CAC-, NGC-, and PCGS-certified coin highlights in the sale is a tied-for-finest-known 1893 Morgan silver dollar PCGS MS66; a Gem 1897 Proof Morgan dollar NGC PF65; a Civil War-era slider 1864 three-dollar gold piece PCGS AU58; a Gem 1908-D $5 half eagle PCGS MS65; an 1846 $10 eagle NGC AU55 from the SS Republic; and a 1908 $20 double eagle NGC MS67 (No Motto).

Check out all of these lots and more before the auction closes on Sunday, December 17.

Ready to Sell Your Rare Coin or Collection?

Like the finest known 1893 Morgan dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

