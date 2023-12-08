Twelve Caesars Auction of Ancient Roman Coins at Heritage

Price Charting Coins

Roman coins of the twelve Caesars to be offered by Heritage Auctions at their December 11, 2023 sale.
The Twelve Caesars has been a popular set among collectors of ancient Roman coins for generations. Getting its name from the book by ancient Roman historian Suetonius, the set usually features coins from dictator Julius Caesar and his nephew Augustus, the first Roman emperor, on through Emperor Domitian of the Flavian dynasty. In between are the Roman emperors Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius, and Nero finishing out the Julio-Claudian dynasty; Galba, Otho, and Vitellius of the “Year of the Four Emperors”; and Vespasian and his son Titus of the Flavian dynasty again.

Heritage Auctions is offering a selection of Twelve Caesars coins in a special Showcase Auction at 7 PM Central Time (8 PM Eastern) on Monday, December 11.

One of the highlights is a gold aureus of Augustus, graded Choice NGC VF 4/5 – 3/5, in Lot 24032. A laureate head of Augustus facing right is depicted on the obverse, while his beloved grandsons and heirs apparent Gaius and Lucius Caesar are featured on the reverse. These coins were struck in both gold and silver and served as propaganda in Augustus’ effort to establish a ruling dynasty. Unfortunately, both Gaius and Lucius died very young, establishing a pattern of the elimination of Augustus’ preferred heirs in favor of the family of his wife Livia.

Other highlights of the special Twelve Caesars auction include:

