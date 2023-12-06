CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in November

CAC-approved coins fared well in many public sales during the month of November, and in live auctions in Texas, New Jersey, and California. Here are 10 examples selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

A Selection of CAC and CACG Coins Earning Higher Premiums

1. 1913 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On Nov. 2, Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade, 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel for $1,468.75 USD. On October 17, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $900.

2. 1875-CC Twenty Cent Piece in MS-63

On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece for $4,112.50. On December 15, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. Market levels for these were only slightly higher, if higher at all, in November 2023 than they were in December 2022.

3. 1904 Barber Quarter in Proof-67

On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved PCGS-certified Proof-67 1904 quarter for $5,405. On May 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1904 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $2,100.

4. 1908 No Motto Saint-Gaudens $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-66

On Nov. 5, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin for $4,840. On August 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120.

5. 1857 Flying Eagle Cent in Proof-65

On Nov. 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $33,600. On August 24, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle, without a CAC sticker, for $22,800. Market levels for these were not higher in November 2023 than they were in August 2022.

6. 1915-S Panama-Pacific Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

On Nov. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollar for $7,800. In March 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned this exact same coin, for the same price, $7,800. On July 21, 2023, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-67 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollars, without CAC stickers, for $4,200 and $4,560, respectively.

7. 1850-C Liberty Head $2.50 Gold Quarter Eagle in AU-55

On Nov. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1850-C $2.5 gold coin for $7,200. On Aug. 27, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1850-C $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $4,920. Market levels for these were a little higher in August 2022 than they were in November 2023.

8. 1919 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel for $5,791.50. On May 4, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. On March 5, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,054.70.

9. 1938 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-64

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-64 1938 half dollar for $425.69. On September 10, Great Collections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $139.69. On Aug. 30, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $192. A week earlier, Stack’s Bowers sold another for that same price, $192. A CACG-graded coin thus brought more than twice as much as each of three PCGS-graded MS-64 1938 half dollars.

10. 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar for $1,705. On Oct. 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,266.10.

