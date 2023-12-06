What Not Online Auctions

CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in November

CAC-approved coins fared well in many public sales during the month of November, and in live auctions in Texas, New Jersey, and California. Here are 10 examples selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

A Selection of CAC and CACG Coins Earning Higher Premiums

1913 Buffalo Nickel graded PCGS MS67 CAC. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

1. 1913 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On Nov. 2, Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade, 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel for $1,468.75 USD. On October 17, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $900.

2. 1875-CC Twenty Cent Piece in MS-63

On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece for $4,112.50. On December 15, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. Market levels for these were only slightly higher, if higher at all, in November 2023 than they were in December 2022.

3. 1904 Barber Quarter in Proof-67

On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved PCGS-certified Proof-67 1904 quarter for $5,405. On May 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1904 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $2,100.

1908 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle graded CAC MS66. Image: GreatCollections

4. 1908 No Motto Saint-Gaudens $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-66

On Nov. 5, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin for $4,840. On August 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120.

5. 1857 Flying Eagle Cent in Proof-65

On Nov. 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $33,600. On August 24, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle, without a CAC sticker, for $22,800. Market levels for these were not higher in November 2023 than they were in August 2022.

6. 1915-S Panama-Pacific Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

On Nov. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollar for $7,800. In March 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned this exact same coin, for the same price, $7,800. On July 21, 2023, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-67 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollars, without CAC stickers, for $4,200 and $4,560, respectively.

7. 1850-C Liberty Head $2.50 Gold Quarter Eagle in AU-55

On Nov. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1850-C $2.5 gold coin for $7,200. On Aug. 27, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1850-C $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $4,920. Market levels for these were a little higher in August 2022 than they were in November 2023.

1919 CAC MS67. Image: GreatCollections.

8. 1919 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel for $5,791.50. On May 4, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. On March 5, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,054.70.

9. 1938 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-64

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-64 1938 half dollar for $425.69. On September 10, Great Collections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $139.69. On Aug. 30, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $192. A week earlier, Stack’s Bowers sold another for that same price, $192. A CACG-graded coin thus brought more than twice as much as each of three PCGS-graded MS-64 1938 half dollars.

10. 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar for $1,705. On Oct. 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,266.10.

CAC was founded by leading members of the numismatic community, including John Albanese, a respected authority on coin grading and the rare coin market. The CAC GREEN Label signifies that a coin has met Certified Acceptance Corporation's stringent grading standards. Coins are accepted through CAC Submission Centers. These are knowledgeable dealers who will assist you with your submission and the associated guidelines.
