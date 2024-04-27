Joseph Napoleon Tricot “J.N.T.” Levick : Coin Collector Profile

Coin collector. Born 1828. Died in October 1908, in New York City. Numismatic Affiliations: American Numismatic Association. American Numismatic Society, Treasurer 1867-1875.

Attorney. ANA Member. ANS. Treasurer of the ANS from 1867-1875. Survived by wife. famous collector… Issued metal card in 1859. Friends with Cogan, Bushnell, Betts, Edward Groh… His collection was sold in parcels starting in 1859. Levick built a major token collection focusing on the issues of America’s eastern states, which comprised about 4,000-5,000 pieces (probably second to Groh’s 5,000+-piece collection)—owned a nearly uncirculated example of the 1792 Birch cent (Judd-3) with a plain edge. This coin was sold at Cogan’s 1859 Sale (see below).

Civil War Veteran; served in New York Volunteers and commissioned a Captain. Proposed publication of a monthly journal – which became the American Journal of Numismatics. Inducted into the ANA Numismatic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Catalogue: Priced Catalogue of the Extensive Collection of Choice and Valuable American Coins, Comprising Many Extremely Fine and Rare Specimens Together With a Very Large and Complete Collection of Store Cards, Medalets, Political Tokens, Etc. From the Cabinet of Jos. N. T. Levick, Esq. Which Were Sold at Auction At the Store of E. Cogan. No. 40 North Tenth St. Philadelphia. On Monday and Tuesday, December 19th and 20th, 1859.

More Levick coins were sold in Bangs, Merwin & Company’s September 12-14, 1860 sale.

Part of his collection was sold by W. Elliot Woodward.

The Money of the Merchants. Catalogue of J.N.T. Levick’s Collection of Coins and Tokens, of an Unrivalled Collection of Private Fractional Paper Money. May 26-29, 1884. New York. 2,535 Lots.

Levick’s Hard Times tokens, U.S. Gold, War medals, paper money, and foreign gold coins were sold in 1907.

Catalogue of the Thirteenth Public Auction Sale of Coins, War Medals, Jackson Tokens, Paper Money, Foreign and United States Gold, Etc. The Properties of J. N. T. Levick, Mrs. Minnie Hirsch, E. S. Selee, and Others. New York. October 14-15, 1907. 1,992 lots.

Notable Coins from the J.N.T. Levick Collection

1792 Birch Cent

PCGS AU58 #13996074: J.N.T. Levick; Edward Cogan, December 1859, Lot 219; William Sumner Appleton; DeWitt Smith Collection, to Virgil Brand in 1908; Horace Brand to Dr. J. Hewitt Judd; Charles Jay Collection; Stack’s sale of the Charles Jay Collection, October 1967, Lot 201; “The Laird Park Collection,” Stack’s, May 1976, Lot 201 As PCGS AU58 #13996074. “The Archangel Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, October 26, 2018, Lot 7151 – $660,000.

PCGS MS64+RB CAC #30451185: “The J.F. McCoy Collection,” W. Elliot Woodward, May 1864, Lot 757; J.N.T. Levick; Joseph Zanoni; “The Henry C. Miller Collection,” Thomas Elder, April 1917, Lot 1032; Howard R. Newcomb; Wayte Raymond; Virgil M. Brand; Brand Estate; New Netherlands; F.C.C. Boyd; New Netherlands, 1955; Art Kagin; Hollinbeck-Kagin, March 1964, Lot 1455; Hollinbeck-Kagin, November 11, 1973, Lot 980; Kagin’s, advertised in Coin World, February 1979; Dr. Herbert I. Letterman; RARCOA; R. Tettenhorst, April 1982; “The James R. McGuigan Half Cent Collection,” Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3042 – $312,000. Brand-Tettenhorst-McGuigan on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

