1895 Barber Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

The Philadelphia Mint struck 4,440,000 Barberer Quarters in 1895, a tiny sum by today’s standards, but this was a routine mintage for the period.

Hundreds of examples survive in Mint State, and the coin is plentiful in circulated grades, especially in grades below Very Fine.

The market price of an example in grades below Very Fine is based on the prevailing silver spot price plus a few dollars for the “numismatic premium.”

In Mint State, examples in grades below MS63 can be found for $500 or less. The Registry Set collector is likelier to pursue coins in MS66 or above and pay extra attention to coins with booming luster or attractive toning. Attractively toned coins exist to this date, with several coins photographed by NGC, PCGS, and the auction companies exhibiting beautiful iridescent colors on one or both sides. Conversely, unattractive toning on some coins with numerically high grades may turn off collectors, given the high price points typically asked for coins at these grade levels.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Proof Top Population: PCGS MS67+ (3, 4/2024), NGC MS67 (5, 4/2024), and CAC MS67 (4:0, stickered:graded, 4/2024).

PCGS MS67+ CAC #38855604: “D. Brent Pogue Collection, Part VII,” Stack’s Bowers, March 20, 2020, Lot 7078 – $19,200. Custom Pogue insert. Attractively toned.

Heritage Auctions, June 23, 2014, Lot 30420 – $8,812.50. Since this sale, this . Imaged above. NGC MS67 #6329598-013: As NGC MS67 #652429-001. Heritage Auctions, September 18, 2020, Lot 3129 – $4,800. As NGC MS67 #3818282-001. Stack’s Bowers, August 25, 2022, Lot 4166 – $5,040. As NGC MS67 #6329598-013. Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2023, Lot 3285 – $4,320. Stack’s Bowers, April 3, 2024, Lot 5351 – $4,200. Brilliant. In RARCOA green holder. C opper spot to the right of Liberty’s chin. Planchet void on the reverse between the eagle’s wing and arrow tips. Scattered toning spots.

Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2020, Lot 3420 – $6,300. PCGS MS67 #35201358: Heritage Auctions, June 14, 2018, Lot 3918 – $3,840. Dark orange and russet toning on the obverse. Lightly toned reverse.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1895 Denomination: Quarter Dollar (25 Cents USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 4,440,000 Alloy: 90% Silver, 10% copper Weight: 6.30 g Diameter: 24.30 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Charles E. Barber REV Designer: Charles E. Barber Quality: Business Strike

* * *