1916 Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

New hubs were deployed to produce the 1916 Lincoln cent, strengthening the design and leading to the striking of the highest-quality coins of the entire Lincoln cent series to that point. Many examples resemble Proof strikes and have squared rims. With 131 million struck, the 1916 Lincoln cent is a type coin amongst the other pre-1930 early issues. Choice Mint State Red coins routinely sell for $100 USD or less; Gems sell for $300 or less.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The PCGS certified population of MS67+RD coins has risen dramatically in recent years.

In August 2020, PCGS reported 17 grading events of the 1916 Lincoln cent at the MS67+RD level with none finer. By March 2023, that number had risen to 39 events with one finer. The sole finest, a PCGS MS68RD, was offered for sale by GreatCollections in April 2023.

In circulated grades, the 1916 Lincoln cent is a type coin. The average example in circulated condition has a value of $1 or less; this is the case for most pre-1930 type Lincoln cents.

PCGS MS68RD CAC #21463368: GreatCollections, April 9, 2023, Lot 1308220 – $55,161.

PCGS MS67+RD CAC #39802782: Stack's Bowers, November 12, 2020, Lot 5048 – $5,040.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1916 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 131,832,627 Alloy: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc Weight: 3.11 g Diameter: 19.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer Victor David Brenner REV Designer Victor David Brenner Quality: Business Strike

* * *