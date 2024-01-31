1916 Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

New hubs were deployed to produce the 1916 Lincoln cent, strengthening the design and leading to the striking of the highest-quality coins of the entire Lincoln cent series to that point. Many examples resemble Proof strikes and have squared rims. With 131 million struck, the 1916 Lincoln cent is a type coin amongst the other pre-1930 early issues. Choice Mint State Red coins routinely sell for $100 USD or less; Gems sell for $300 or less.
* * *
Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens
- Top Population: PCGS MS68RD (1, 2/2024). NGC MS67+RD (2, 2/2024). CACG MS67RD (1, 2/2024)
The PCGS certified population of MS67+RD coins has risen dramatically in recent years.
In August 2020, PCGS reported 17 grading events of the 1916 Lincoln cent at the MS67+RD level with none finer. By March 2023, that number had risen to 39 events with one finer. The sole finest, a PCGS MS68RD, was offered for sale by GreatCollections in April 2023.
In circulated grades, the 1916 Lincoln cent is a type coin. The average example in circulated condition has a value of $1 or less; this is the case for most pre-1930 type Lincoln cents.
- PCGS MS68RD CAC #21463368: GreatCollections, April 9, 2023, Lot 1308220 – $55,161.
- PCGS MS67+RD CAC #39802782: Stack’s Bowers, November 12, 2020, Lot 5048 – $5,040.
* * *
Coin Specifications
|Country:
|United States of America
|Year Of Issue:
|1916
|Denomination:
|One Cent (USD)
|Mint Mark:
|None (Philadelphia)
|Mintage:
|131,832,627
|Alloy:
|95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
|Weight:
|3.11 g
|Diameter:
|19.00 mm
|Edge:
|Plain
|OBV Designer
|Victor David Brenner
|REV Designer
|Victor David Brenner
|Quality:
|Business Strike
* * *