High Gem 1976-D Eisenhower Dollar Offered by David Lawrence

The online November 5 auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live with over 600 lots – including 300 No Reserve and 50 Vault Values.

Among the U.S. coin highlights certified by PCGS, NGC, and CAC are a key date 1916-D 10C PCGS/CAC XF40 (OGH); a rare 1873-CC Seated $1 PCGS AU Details (Cleaned); a tied-for-finest 1976-D Eisenhower dollar PCGS MS67+ (Type 1); an 1844-C $5 NGC AU58; a scarce 1862 $20 PCGS AU50; and a 1787 Fugio PCGS/CAC MS65BN (United States, 4 Cinq).

Also in this auction is the Regal Eagle Collection, consisting of more than 50 one-ounce American Gold Eagles and Gold Buffaloes. Graded entirely by PCGS (MS69 and 70 only), David Lawrence is offering these perfect and near-perfect gold coins with no reserve. View and bid on the Regal Eagle Collection here.

Another specialized collection featured in Sunday’s auction is the Clarksville $20 Liberty Collection. Also starting with no reserve, these lots can be viewed and bid on here.

Be sure to check out al lof the highlights before the auction closes on Sunday, November 5.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the High Gem 1976-D Eisenhower dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: