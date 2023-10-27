Top 5 Gold Bullion Coins for Investors

Gold bullion coins are a proven strategy for investors to diversify their portfolios and protect and grow their wealth. For thousands of years, people around the world have understood this.

Owning physical gold has many benefits over “paper” gold like an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) or mining stock. ETFs and mining stocks do not always follow the spot price and you never take physical ownership of gold. Notably, there are sometimes outside forces at play that move paper investments at different rates and in different directions than the price of gold. For example, gold mining stocks can be impacted negatively by labor strikes, political strife in the countries where miners operate, poor company management, and accounting issues. Gold could be performing strongly and a mining company’s stock may not reflect the commodity’s performance. ETFs have their own set of unique issues, including management fees, marketing fees, and storage and insurance fees. Investors putting money into ETFs also do not take real possession of the gold.

Clearly, physical gold does not have these same downsides.

To own gold that you can hold in your hand, there are many different coin options to choose from. Below are the five best gold bullion coins for investors to consider. All of these gold coins are recognized around the world for their purity and authenticity and are easily bought and sold.

Another benefit to owning the top five gold coins on our list is that they are all approved by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to use in your Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Let’s take a look at the five best gold coins to use in investing.

1. One Ounce American Gold Eagle Bullion Coins

One-ounce American Gold Eagle coins are hands down one of the most popular and widely recognized gold bullion coins around the world. The United States Mint produces these 22-karat gold coins and offers investors a rock-solid investment in an ever-changing economy. The value of American Gold Eagle coins moves independently of the stock and bond markets, which offers investors strong portfolio diversification value. Indeed, when the stock market crashes, the price of American Eagle gold coins has historically went higher. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the program to mint American Eagles, which became the global standard for bullion coins. These coins are 100% American-made.

2. One Ounce American Gold Buffalo

Another coin produced by the U.S. Mint for investors and collectors alike is the American Gold Buffalo coin. This stunning gold coin is an homage to our nation’s early history and heritage. For many years, investors could buy only 22-karat gold. But amid growing interest in even greater purity levels, Congress authorized the creation of the 24-karat American Gold Eagle, which debuted in 2006. You may recall the famous Buffalo Nickel designed by James Earle Fraser. This arresting gold bullion coin pays homage to that era and features a Native American chief’s profile on the obverse side and an American buffalo on the reverse.

3. One Ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf

Moving beyond the United States, the one-ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf is one of the most prestigious and highly sought-after gold bullion coins after the American coins mentioned above. The well-respected Royal Canadian Mint introduced this coin in 1979 and it was the first bullion coin to feature 99.99% pure gold. The one-ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coin represents extraordinary craftsmanship, featuring the iconic and cherished Canadian maple leaf.

4. One Ounce Australian Gold Kangaroo

Traveling farther around the globe, the esteemed Perth Mint has produced the one-ounce Australian Gold Kangaroo since 1986, which is another coin highly sought-after by investors. The original version of this gold bullion coin was known as the Australian Gold Nugget. However, in 1990, the Perth Mint redesigned the coin, which now features an iconic kangaroo design paying homage to Australia’s natural heritage. The reverse highlights a magnificent kangaroo with intricate detailing, revealing both the dignity and brawniness of this beloved marsupial. The obverse reveals Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting the country‘s connection to the British monarchy.

5. One Ounce Austrian Gold Philharmonic Bullion Coins

Last but not least, the one-ounce Austrian Gold Philharmonic gold coins are easily one of the most popular bullion coins traded in continental Europe. The Austrian Mint began producing these elegant coins in 1986, which pay homage to the thriving musical history in Austria’s capital city of Vienna. Sometimes called Vienna Gold Philharmonics, investors gravitate to this coin for its widely recognized depiction on the obverse of the Great Organ, an iconic instrument that sits in Vienna’s esteemed Musikverein concert hall. The reverse features a collection of musical instruments, including the cello, violin, harp, flute, and horn, which represent the many sounds that meld together to create a symphony.

* * *