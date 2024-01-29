CAC Coin Grading

HomeMedals and TokensAaron White Calendar Medal : A Collector's Guide

Aaron White Calendar Medal : A Collector’s Guide

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
Aaron White Calendar Medal. Image: Stack's Bowers.
1863 Aaron White Calendar Medal. This NGC MS64 example was sold by Stack’s Bowers on 1/10/21 for $720.

The Aaron White Calendar Medal is a brass calendar medal issued by Aaron White, a New Boston, Connecticut attorney and “hard money” advocate.

The obverse refers to July 4, 1776, the date of America’s independence from Great Britain; March 4, 1789, the date of the ratification of the Constitution of the United States; and January 1, 1863, the day the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln. This is likely the very first numismatic object that refers to the Emancipation Proclamation.

The reverse features the birth and death dates of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the Marquis de Lafayette, along with the inscription AARON WHITE, NEW BOSTON CONN. JAN 1, 1863. PRICE 25 CTS in three lines or registers.

The medal is scarce and has a value of $500 or more in Mint State. Stack’s Bowers sold an attractive example of the medal graded NGC MS64 on January 10, 2021 for $720. NGC reports only four examples at the MS64 level with four finer (all MS65).

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
1807 Draped Bust Half Cent : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bullion Sharks Silver

What Not Live Online Auctions - Bullion

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

L and C Gold

Rick Snow Eagle Eye Rare Coins

L & C Coins New Coins

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.