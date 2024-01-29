Aaron White Calendar Medal : A Collector’s Guide

The Aaron White Calendar Medal is a brass calendar medal issued by Aaron White, a New Boston, Connecticut attorney and “hard money” advocate.

The obverse refers to July 4, 1776, the date of America’s independence from Great Britain; March 4, 1789, the date of the ratification of the Constitution of the United States; and January 1, 1863, the day the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln. This is likely the very first numismatic object that refers to the Emancipation Proclamation.

The reverse features the birth and death dates of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the Marquis de Lafayette, along with the inscription AARON WHITE, NEW BOSTON CONN. JAN 1, 1863. PRICE 25 CTS in three lines or registers.

The medal is scarce and has a value of $500 or more in Mint State. Stack’s Bowers sold an attractive example of the medal graded NGC MS64 on January 10, 2021 for $720. NGC reports only four examples at the MS64 level with four finer (all MS65).

* * *