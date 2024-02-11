Al Kreuzer Memorial Award and Recipient List

The Al Kreuzer Memorial Award is an award given out by the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) that “recognizes vigorous anti-counterfeiting efforts of collectors, dealers, law enforcement agents, or others diligently trying to protect the numismatic marketplace from counterfeit coins and bank notes, as well as fake third-party encapsulation holders.”

The award was named after California coin dealer Alan “Al” Kreuzer, a leading figure in the fight against counterfeit third-party slabs. After his passing in 2016, Kreutzer’s daughter donated $50,000 USD to the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) so that it could pursue its mission.

The award was first bestowed in 2017. Recipients are given a 3″ antiqued bronze medal. The obverse features the likeness of a federal eagle with the inscriptions AL KREUZER MEMORIAL AWARD and ACTF. The reverse features a wrap-around legend, INDUSTRY COUNCIL FOR TANGIBLE ASSETS, with the inscription OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE EFFORTS TO COMBAT COUNTERFEIT COINS AND CURRENCY divided into seven lines from top to bottom. The recipient’s name is engraved above this inscription with the date of the award engraved below it.

Al Kreuzer Memorial Award Recipients

2017:

Philip Diehl

Michael R. Fuljenz

2018:

Doug Davis

Nicholas L. Tranchitella

Richard Weaver

2019:

Jack Young

2020:

No Award Given

2021: