CAC Coin Grading

HomeClubs & OrganizationsAl Kreuzer Memorial Award and Recipient List

Al Kreuzer Memorial Award and Recipient List

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
Front and back of the Al Kreuzer Award.
Front and back of the Al Kreuzer Award Memorial Medal.

The Al Kreuzer Memorial Award is an award given out by the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) that “recognizes vigorous anti-counterfeiting efforts of collectors, dealers, law enforcement agents, or others diligently trying to protect the numismatic marketplace from counterfeit coins and bank notes, as well as fake third-party encapsulation holders.”

The award was named after California coin dealer Alan “Al” Kreuzer, a leading figure in the fight against counterfeit third-party slabs. After his passing in 2016, Kreutzer’s daughter donated $50,000 USD to the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) so that it could pursue its mission.

The award was first bestowed in 2017. Recipients are given a 3″ antiqued bronze medal. The obverse features the likeness of a federal eagle with the inscriptions AL KREUZER MEMORIAL AWARD and ACTF. The reverse features a wrap-around legend, INDUSTRY COUNCIL FOR TANGIBLE ASSETS, with the inscription OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE EFFORTS TO COMBAT COUNTERFEIT COINS AND CURRENCY divided into seven lines from top to bottom. The recipient’s name is engraved above this inscription with the date of the award engraved below it.

Al Kreuzer Memorial Award Recipients

2017:

  • Philip Diehl
  • Michael R. Fuljenz

2018:

  • Doug Davis
  • Nicholas L. Tranchitella
  • Richard Weaver

2019:

  • Jack Young

2020:

  • No Award Given

2021:

  • Chris Hersey
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
1872 Indian Head Cent : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

L and C COIN New Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

CAC Coin Grading

Dillon Gage Precious Metals Depository

Stacks Bowers Auction

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.