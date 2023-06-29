American Numismatic Association Updates ANA Website

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is excited to announce a major upgrade to its website – money.org. The new money.org promises an improved user experience, enhanced capabilities on any device, and an exciting world of numismatic discovery for both ANA members and the general public.

The first iteration of money.org was developed on a custom-designed platform exclusively for the Association nearly a decade ago. Although appropriate for the times, the inability of the site to incorporate new design capabilities and adapt to advances in emerging technology necessitated a rebuild.

Collectors navigating the new money.org will note that the site is more intuitive than the previous rendition. Starting from the top of the home page, users can engage with prominent calls to action. Scrolling down the page, visitors will discover a completely redesigned aesthetic, providing a more visually interesting experience. Quick links at the top of the page take user to specific content sections.

The always-visible sidebar menu on the left provides simplified options that are more intuitive. At the bottom of the sidebar menu is a login for ANA members. Once logged in, all personalized account information becomes readily available, including ANA blogs, collections and forums.

“This has been a project long in the making, and we are thrilled to share the new money.org with the collector community,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “I especially want to thank our generous anonymous donor and the many patrons who helped fund development of the new site, as well as the team who worked so diligently on the project this year. The new money.org is an important tool that helps fulfill the ANA’s mission of providing numismatic education, while engaging our community and promoting the growth of the hobby.”

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.