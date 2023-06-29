Numismatic Crime – Coins Stolen From USPS, FedEx

Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – New York to Maryland

A package shipped via UPS overnight from New York to Maryland has been reported stolen/lost. The package was reported damaged and the contents missing.

Coins Lost/Stolen:

2022 American Gold Buffalo coins hand signed by Mike Castle (cert. nos. 6580486-023, 6580493-019, 6580486-011, 6580486-028, and 6580486-027)

International Gold Thief Arrested – Assistance Needed

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has reached out to the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) requesting assistance from any dealer who may have come into contact with the individual pictured below. The subject identified as Mircea Lucaci, a Romanian National, has been involved in numerous offenses across the United States and several different countries. Lucaci was recently arrested by the Lubbock, Texas Police Department and extradited to Rockville, MD. Lucaci was wanted by the Rockville Police Department for theft of gold coins from a Rockville coin shop. However, a judge released Lucaci on a $350 bond.

Lucaci and other Romanian Nationals targeted coin shows and coin shops across the United States. NCIC has been tracking Lucaci since 2019.

Ancient Coin Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Ohio to New Mexico

A package being shipped via USPS from Ohio to Albuquerque, New Mexico has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in Albuquerque and contained the following coin:

Calabria, Taras c.302-280 BC NGC Ch XF 6607663-003

Lost/Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Texas

A package being sent to Texas was last scanned in the Pflugerville, TX hub. Tracking shows in transit but was never received by recipient. The package contained a 1 Kilo silver bar Serial number G18343.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – New Hampshire to Texas

A package being sent from New Hampshire to Houston, TX May 10 via USPS mail has been reported lost/stolen. The package contained the following coin:

1920-D Buffalo PCGS MS66 45544196

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – New York

A package being sent to New York was last scanned in the Astoria, NY facility. The package was one of nine other packages reported lost/stolen.

The package contained a PCGS MS65FB 1916-S Mercury dime (cert. #4909.65/46897430).

Theft at Long Beach Coin Show

Dealer Allen Guo was a victim of theft at the recent Long Beach coin show. A Hispanic male accompanied by a female walked behind the victim’s table while he was busy and grabbed a backpack containing cash and coins. The suspects exited the convention center and left in a Toyota Tundra pickup. The investigation is on-going.

Partial listing of stolen coins:

1893-S PCGS VF25 Cert:

1884-S PCGS AU53 Cert: 39523722

1921-D 50C PCGS G4 (Cert: 46345995)

1889-S PCGS AU53 in OGH w/ flashy semi PL Fields (Cert: 6337251)

RAW:

1881-CC BU PL/DMPL x 2 (Blast white one should 62DMPL other one should 63PL)

1903-S AU+ (white should AU53)

1895-S AU (grayish with some rim toning should AU50)

1893-O AU (white should AU50)

1895-O XF (white should XF45 or AU50)

1884-CC BU Rainbow Crescent Toned Obverse (Should 64)

1887 XF Details Rotated Dies

1923 BU Rotated Dies (Should 63)

1900-O/CC BU x 2 (one should 62/63 one should 64)

1885-S BU x 2 (one should 63 other should 64/65)

1896-O BU (should 62 with some yellowish rim toning)

1880-O BU x 2 (white coins should both 63)

1885-O DMPL (really nice coin with smooth yellowish toning should 64/65DMPL)

1884-S AU+ (waiting to submit to NGC think it will AU55PL – has really nice deep mirrors with smooth yellowish toning)

1935-S BU (White should grade 64 or higher)

1928 BU x 2 (Both white and should grade 63 or higher)

1926-S (White should grade 64)

1878-S BU with Nice Album Toning

1887 Artificially Toned $1

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.