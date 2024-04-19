Legend Numismatics

Kernel – Inner Disc of a Bimetallic Coin

The 2000 Library of Congress bimetallic commemorative coin was the first bimetallic coinage struck by the United States Mint since silver plugs were used on some coins in the 1790s. Image: United States Mint / CoinWeek.
(n.)

In numismatic terms, the kernel is the central or inner disc of a bimetallic coin. Also called a plug or a pill.

