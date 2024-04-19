HomeNumismatic TermsKernel - Inner Disc of a Bimetallic Coin Kernel – Inner Disc of a Bimetallic Coin By CoinWeek Notes April 19, 2024 The 2000 Library of Congress bimetallic commemorative coin was the first bimetallic coinage struck by the United States Mint since silver plugs were used on some coins in the 1790s. Image: United States Mint / CoinWeek. (n.) In numismatic terms, the kernel is the central or inner disc of a bimetallic coin. Also called a plug or a pill. * * * CoinWeek NotesCoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com. Previous articleGreg Pineda – A Leading Collector of Philippine Coinage Related Articles People Greg Pineda – A Leading Collector of Philippine Coinage US Coins 1876 Liberty Head Eagle : A Collector’s Guide Numismatic Terms Ense Petit Placidam Svb Libertate Qvietem Numismatic Terms Rattler PCGS Coin Holder – A Beloved Early Slab LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.