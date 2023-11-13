ANA Launches Reading Room Online Magazine

CAC Coin Grading

American Numismatic Association (ANA) members and nonmembers can now read industry news, access exclusive articles, peruse favorite columns from The Numismatist, and listen to audio recordings of articles on the go. The team behind the ANA’s official publication, The Numismatist, has now launched the Reading Room – a new ANA member benefit. This virtual portal, accessible from mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers, offers:

  • News articles delivered weekly, including stories not appearing in the magazine.
  • A weekly “Notable News” article covering numismatic headlines.
  • Two monthly “Reading Room Exclusive” articles covering various topics.
  • Access to “U.S. Coins,” “Paper Money,” “Tokens & Medals,” and “Counterfeit Detection” two weeks before the digital edition of The Numismatist is published.
  • Exclusive feature articles published throughout the year.

The ANA will also send a monthly eBlast – the “Reading Room Rundown” – that will include links to the editor’s top five stories, an article from the archive (with audio), and notable news from the world of numismatics. These emails can be easily shared with friends and family to promote interesting stories related to the hobby.

“[C]ollectors of all interests and experience levels will enjoy its content,” says Editor-in-Chief Caleb Noel. “The site is easy to navigate, articles link directly to social media and email, and most importantly, it’s tailor-made for the tech generation. Most articles are under 1,000 words, and we’ve provided audio versions of all Reading Room Exclusives narrated by yours truly so you can listen on the go. And this is just the beginning; next year, my team and I will debut tons of new content and digital exclusives that I know you will enjoy.”

Through December 15, ANA members and non-members alike will have access to the Reading Room. However, following December 15, the Reading Room will become an ANA member benefit only. Start exploring the new publication at readingroom.money.org today.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.
