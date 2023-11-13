Coin World and Shepherd Expos Launch Tampa Coin Show

The 63-year-old Coin World magazine has partnered with Shepherd Expos Management to create another coin show. The Great American Coin and Collectibles Show (www.GACC.show) will take place September 11-14, 2024, in Tampa, Florida at the Tampa Convention Center.

Expert show planner Larry Shepherd and his company will manage the show for Amos Media, the publisher of Coin World.

“Coin shows have not changed much in 50 years, and we need to bring the concept into the 21st century. The ability to sell and buy coins online is a significant part of today’s marketplace, but we believe it is still vitally important to be able to see coins and bank notes in person and to conduct transactions face-to-face, as well as offer in-person educational opportunities,” explained Amos Media Chairman Rick Amos. “When Larry became available, we were excited to partner with a proven professional who knows how to plan and deliver a successful show. He developed ways to make coin shows more relevant with new innovations for a new generation of collectors and dealers. Larry has a proven track record of professional show management success from his years with Central States and the American Numismatic Association (ANA).”

Plans include a bourse space just large enough to accommodate almost 600 tables, plus a separate section for collectors that will hold another 60 to 70 tables. A dealer-to-dealer trading day for all table holders will be held on September 10, the day before the public is allowed access.

And even though the show ends on Saturday, September 14, the security room will be open through Monday, September 16.

Larry Shepherd said an experienced team of nine members is already in place for managing the show and announcements about discount rates at eight nearby hotels will be made soon.

“There is a large concentration of collectors who live within a few hours driving time of Tampa. Northstar Meetings Group, a national organization of event planners, recently named the Tampa Convention Center the best in the entire Southeast,” said Shepherd.

“We are looking at making this a semi-annual event with the first two in September of 2024 and a second event in March of 2025. This is the new age of coin shows,” he emphasized.

For additional information about the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show, visit www.GACC.show.

For additional information about Shepherd Expos Management, contact Larry Shepherd at (719) 464-8801 or email at [email protected].

