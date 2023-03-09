In the 25th episode of the Aaron Berk Ancient Coin Podcast, expert Aaron Berk and fellow Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. numismatist Mike Nottelmann take a look at a handful of ancient coins recently up for auction. Among the highlights are a drachm from Naxos, a “badge of Phanes“, and a Roman silver sestertius.

With the Naxos drachm, we get some more Dionysus (because who can get enough Dionysus?), and with a stater from Thasos, we see how a particularly spicy coin here and there didn’t bother the Greeks. Nope, not one bit.

Along the way, Aaron and Mike discuss countermarks on ancient coins (an intriguing topic, full of implications); collecting ancient Olympic coins by date and games; ancient Greek and Roman denominations and their conversion values; and speculation about the tricks of the trade that ancient Greek engravers might’ve used to create detailed designs on coins like the tiny obol.

Toward the end of their chat, Aaron and Mike talk a little about what you as a customer should expect from a good and reputable dealer.

Listen to or watch Episode 25 of the podcast below:

