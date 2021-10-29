By David Hendin …..

Dear Friends:

I am proud to announce the Sixth Edition of Guide to Biblical Coins, published this month by the American Numismatic Society (ANS). You can find the complete description here.

As a special promotion, the ANS is printing 100 books that I will personally hand-number and sign – and the first 100 orders placed through this link will receive these numbered copies. We ask that you limit one order per email, please. The book costs $90 plus shipping and ANS Members receive a 30% discount. Once we reach 100 orders, the link will be disabled, but never fear: you can order Guide to Biblical Coins through our distributor, Casemate Academic/Oxbow through their website.

I also want you to know that I have donated 100% of all rights, royalties, and copyrights to the ANS for Guide to Biblical Coins Sixth Edition and all future editions. I hope you will order your signed copy today.

Due to COVID-related supply chain delays, we expect the book from the printer in mid-December, and all copies will be shipped right after the holidays.

Warm wishes and stay safe,

David Hendin,

First Vice President and Adjunct Curator

American Numismatic Society

David Hendin is First Vice President and an Adjunct Curator at the American Numismatic Society (ANS). Send him your questions at [email protected] and he will try to answer questions of general interest in this space in the future.

