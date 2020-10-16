Ancient coins are represented in The Bacchus Collection of Roman Republican Denarii, a collection now being offered as one of Heritage Auctions’ Month-Long auctions at Coins.HA.com. Bidding will culminate with a live auction to be held beginning at 8 PM CT on Sunday, October 25.

The Roman Republic represents the period in Roman history prior to the beginning of the Roman Empire in 27 BCE. Denarii are silver coins about the size of a dime that represented about one day’s wages. Earlier Republican denarii are usually attributed to individual moneyers and often contain mythological and symbolic designs.

The prize of this auction is a coin featuring portraits of the legendary lovers Mark Antony and Cleopatra. This coin was minted during their lifetime in Alexandria, (34-32 BCE), before the two rulers’ suicides in 30 BCE. NGC has encapsulated it with a grade of XF 3/5 – 4/5.

Other highlights from this auction include:

These coins are open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

