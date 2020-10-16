Ancient coins are represented in The Bacchus Collection of Roman Republican Denarii, a collection now being offered as one of Heritage Auctions’ Month-Long auctions at Coins.HA.com. Bidding will culminate with a live auction to be held beginning at 8 PM CT on Sunday, October 25.
The Roman Republic represents the period in Roman history prior to the beginning of the Roman Empire in 27 BCE. Denarii are silver coins about the size of a dime that represented about one day’s wages. Earlier Republican denarii are usually attributed to individual moneyers and often contain mythological and symbolic designs.
The prize of this auction is a coin featuring portraits of the legendary lovers Mark Antony and Cleopatra. This coin was minted during their lifetime in Alexandria, (34-32 BCE), before the two rulers’ suicides in 30 BCE. NGC has encapsulated it with a grade of XF 3/5 – 4/5.
Other highlights from this auction include:
- Julius Caesar, as Dictator (49-44 BCE). AR denarius (19mm, 3.58 gm, 9h). NGC Choice VF 4/5 – 5/5
- Julius Caesar, as Dictator (49-44 BCE). AR denarius (18mm, 3.73 gm, 2h). NGC VF 4/5 – 3/5, scratches
- Julius Caesar, as Dictator (49-44 BCE). AR denarius (19mm, 3.95 gm, 3h). NGC Choice VF 4/5 – 4/5
- Julius Caesar, as Dictator (49-44 BCE). AR denarius (19mm, 3.74 gm, 8h). NGC Choice Fine 5/5 – 5/5
- Q. Servilius Caepio (M. Junius) Brutus, as Imperator, assassin of Caesar (44-42 BCE). AR denarius (19mm, 3.78 gm, 12h). NGC Choice VF 4/5 – 4/5
- Q. Servilius Caepio (M. Junius) Brutus, as Imperator, assassin of Caesar (44-42 BCE). AR denarius (19mm, 3.89 gm, 12h). NGC Choice VF 5/5 – 3/5, bankers marks, graffito
- L. Servius Rufus (ca. 43 BCE). AR denarius (19mm, 3.85 gm, 7h). NGC Choice VFstar 4/5 – 4/5, bankers mark
- L. Pinarius Scarpus, as Imperator (ca. 31 BCE), with Octavian, as Imperator. AR (20mm, 3.59 gm, 11h). NGC XFstar 5/5 – 4/5
These coins are open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.