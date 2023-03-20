By Archives International Auctions (AIA) ……



Auction 84: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

To be sold at public auction beginning at 11:00 am ET

Auction 84 Features 783 Lots of U.S., Chinese, and World Banknotes, Scripophily, Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera

* * *

Auction 84 Highlights

Lot 41. Royal Bank of Canada, 1933, $10 Issued Banknote. Montreal, Quebec, Canada. July 3rd, 1933, $10, P-S1389, 6301604, Issued banknote, Black on orange underprint, Portraits of Wilson and Holt on left and right, Back, orange with Royal crest at the center, S/N 051276, PMG graded Choice Extremely Fine 45. A very attractive note that appears Uncirculated to CU at first glance and a superior example for the grade. Canadian BNC. Only 5 examples have been graded in the PMG census with only 1 note grading slightly higher. Rarely seen this nice.

Lot 52. Chile. Banco De Valparaiso, 1877 Issue Specimen Banknote Rarity. Valparaiso, July 2, 1877, 100 Pesos, P-S492s, black on light green underprint, Reclining allegorical woman and children in middle with a portrait of a woman on right, S/N 0000, Counterfoils on left and right, Specimen overprint, Archival hand-written “June 2nd, 1879” written on top margin. PMG graded Choice About Uncirculated 58. ABNC. Only 4 notes have been graded in the PMG census.

Lot 93. Central Bank of China, 1945 Color Trial “Specimen” Banknote.

Lot 111. China. Bank of Territorial Development, 1915 Issue 5 Dollars, “Urga, Mongolia” Branch Issue Banknote. $5, P-574r, S/M#C165-21, Remainder banknote with no signatures, S/N06693*, Russian text on one side, Chinese on the other, Black and brown on red-pink underprint, PMG graded About Uncirculated 55. Extremely attractive note for the grade that appears choice uncirculated with large even margins, sharp corners and bright colors. Printer: CMN.

Lot 144. International Banking Corporation, 1905 “High Grade” Issue Specimen Banknote. Shanghai Branch, 1st January, $5, P-S419s (S/M#M10-2), Obverse is green on m/c, Screaming eagle sitting on building flanked by 2 world globes, One printed signature of the manager on the lower right in black, Red specimen overprints, “00000” serial numbers and POC’s, PMG graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ with a large margin on top with the date “APR 24 1919”, and plate # F 5953. ABNC. Only one other note grades one increment higher out of 27 graded in the PMG census. This will be almost impossible to improve upon. This is also the highest-graded example of this note to be offered at auction in over 4 years.

Lot 239. French Somaliland, Banque De L’Indochine, ND (1946) “Djibouti” Issued Banknote. Djibouti, 10 Francs, P-19s, Specimen banknote, Brown, on m/c, a man at left, camel caravan on back, Pin-punch Specimen, S/N O.00-000, PMG graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ. Only 3 notes grade one increment higher out of 30 graded in the PMG census. (ex. “The Ibrahim Salem Collection, Heritage Auctions, 2022)

Lot 274. Bank of Greece, 1941 (ND 1945) “Top Pop” Issue Banknote. Greece. 50 Drachmai, P-168, issued banknote, red, Hesiod at left, frieze on back, PMG Graded Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ, TDLR. This note is tied with 4 other notes as highest graded out of 113 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 406. Singapore. Board of Commissioners of Currency. ND (1977) “Top Pop” Issue Banknote. 50 Dollars, P-13b, TAN#B-5b, issued banknote, PMG Graded Superb Gem Unc 67 EPQ, TDLR. This note is tied as highest graded with none higher out of 1229 graded in the PMG census.

Lot 468. “Blood Chit” or “Safe Conduct Pass” Issued for U.S. downed fliers in China, Burma, and India, from World War II. ND (ca.1941 to 1945), 10 inches by 16 inches, silk reward or “Safe Conduct Pass” for helping downed pilot escape from the Japanese and offering a reward for their help. Written in 17 different languages. English version states ” Dear Friend. I am an allied fighter. I did not come here to do any harm to you who are my friends. I only want to do harm to the Japanese and chase them away from this country as quickly as possible. If you will assist me, my Government will significantly reward you when the Japanese are driven away”. Printed on white silk in red and blue. 48-star American flag at the top with 17 different languages with the same message on the bottom. Historic WW II military flier. The language portion of the sheet is printed on both sides.

Auction 84 Schedule

Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Lots 1 to 783 in 2 Sessions

Session 1 – Lots 1 to 450 beginning at 11:00 AM EST:

Chinese Banknotes, Chinese Scripophily, and World Banknotes from Antarctica to Zaire

Session 2 – Lots 451 to 783 beginning no earlier than 3:00 PM EST after Session 1 is Complete:

U.S. Colonial Fiscal Documents, U.S. Banknotes, Historic Ephemera, Security Printing Ephemera, Checks, Drafts & Exchanges, and U.S. & Worldwide Scripophily

* * *

