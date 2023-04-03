Sunday Auction 1268 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 300 No Reserve lots, 10 Vault Values, and a wonderful Everyman Walking Liberty Half Dollar Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a well-preserved 1833 1/2c PCGS/CAC MS66 BN (C-1); a tied-finest 1865 3cN PCGS/CAC MS67; a high-demand 1893-S $1 NGC/CAC XF40; a low-mintage 1829 $2 1/2 PCGS AU53 (OGH); a high-end 1845 $5 PCGS MS64; and a very tough SS Brother Jonathan 1862-S $20 NGC/CAC AU58.

This week’s Sunday Auction also features the Bayou Buffalo Nickel Collection. This great group of Buffalo nickels boasts rare varieties, high-end key dates, and stunning CAC-Approved examples! Highlights include a rare variety 1916/1916 5c NGC/CAC XF45 (Doubled Die Obverse, FS-016); a key overdate 1918/7-D 5c PCGS/CAC AU50; an underrated 1924-S 5c PCGS MS64; a popular 1926-S 5c PCGS MS63; a highly sought-after 1937-D 3 Legs 5c PCGS MS63 (OGH); and a scarce first-year 1913 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 (Type 1).

View and bid on these and many more exciting pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, April 9.

