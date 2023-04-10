Rare Russian Coins of Sigma Collection in Stack's Bowers Hong Kong Auction

By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……

Regular viewers of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ World and Ancient coin auctions may be rather familiar with our offerings of elegant Russian rarities from the Sigma Collection, and will take note of our next exceptional offering from this collection in our April 2023 Hong Kong auction.

Featuring an impressive 290 lots spread across live and internet sessions, the Sigma Collection spans some four centuries and comprises some of the most important and well-preserved coins from Russia’s past. Whether it is the early and somewhat crudely manufactured coinage of Peter “the Great” or the iconic bearded portrait coinage of Russia’s last czar, Nicholas II, the Sigma Collection offers much across the spectrum.

Of special note is an array of silver Ruble Pattern Novodels for the reign of Alexander I. Leading Russia through the first quarter of the 19th century and, in particular, the Napoleonic Wars, Alexander does figure prominently upon his native coinage, at least in terms of his effigy. While issues struck for Russian-dominated Poland display his bust, coinage from Russia proper generally lacks it. A number of these Ruble Pattern Novodels, however, display renditions of his countenance—some of which are rather unflattering and present a bit of a caricatured appearance for the czar. No matter the peculiar appearance of Alexander, rarity and importance of these pieces is resounding, with all representing tremendous opportunities for advanced collectors to add treasures to their holdings.

Extremely enticing examples from the Sigma Collection need not broach the five- or even six-figure mark, however, as the series of large bronze coinage struck from Russia’s vast permafrost region of Siberia presents a great opportunity for the beginner. Issued during the storied reign of Catherine “the Great”, these coins feature the area’s coat-of-arms and somewhat crude striking—an aspect that seemingly increases their allure.

Look for these spectacular highlights, along with all the Sigma Collection’s pieces, in our April Hong Kong auction, the first session of which will cross thew block on April 17 HKT.

