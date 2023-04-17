Stack's Bowers to Offer Mint State 1873-S Open 3 Double Eagle

By Chris Bulfinch – Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering an attractive, original 1873-S Open 3 double eagle $20 gold coin in our June 2023 Rarities Night Auction. The United States Mint employed two different “3” logotypes on its 1873 coinage, creating distinct subtypes known to collectors as the “Open 3” and the “Closed 3” dates. The Open 3 is the more common of the two for the double eagle, though attractive Mint State examples seldom cross the block.

Graded MS-61 by PCGS, the example in the Stack’s Bowers June 2023 auction presents the opportunity for one lucky bidder to add this distinctive date to their collection.

Popular for type purposes owing to its relative abundance, many 1873 Open 3 double eagles (like other double eagles struck in the period) spent time overseas in bank vaults. Many returned to the United States in the late 20th century in high circulated and low Uncirculated grades.

Nice-looking Type II Liberty Head gold double eagles are relatively scarce, and this 1873-S double eagle is a particularly attractive piece. Our catalog description states: “Delightful golden-apricot surfaces are sharply struck with bountiful mint frost. An attractively original example and quite nice for the grade.”

