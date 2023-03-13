By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present lot 20355, an ultra-rare 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificate Fr. 1218e graded Very Fine 30 by PMG, in our Official Currency Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo.

Just five Rosecrans-Nebeker signed 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificates are known to survive, according to Track & Price’s census. Just two have traded hands publicly, while two are impounded in government collections; the last note’s location is unknown. A portrait of Alexander Hamilton is at right. “GOLD” is printed in large gold inks at the top center. A red scalloped Treasury Seal is near the bottom, just to the right of center. A large 1000 counter is found at left and bold blue serial numbers are within gold panels at lower left and upper right. The engraved signatures of Rosecrans and Nebeker are along the bottom frame line. The orange-gold back design is elaborate, with a bald eagle with shield at center and a large Roman numeral M counter at left.

Two of the five recorded examples are permanently impounded in the collections of the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago (C24675) and San Francisco (C29156). Serial number C24623 was long used as the Friedberg plate note for the catalog number, but the source of the image and whereabouts of the note are unknown. It has not been seen in decades and is possibly in an institutional collection.

The presently offered note, with serial number C30883, last traded hands publicly in a 2018 auction for $600,000 USD!

Full margins frame this note, and the primary design remains dark while the Treasury seal pops in dark ruby-red ink. The serial numbers are dark blue, and retain excellent eye appeal for the assigned grade. This is surely a note that is destined for a top-tier advanced collection. PMG comments “Minor Restoration”.

