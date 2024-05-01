2012-D Acadia National Park Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The 2012-D Acadia National Park Quarter was the third America the Beautiful (ATB) quarter design released in the program’s third year and the 13th overall. Struck at the Denver Mint, the 2012-D Acadia National Park Quarter was struck in fairly low quantities for a circulating coin. Whereas the Hawaii and Denali quarters struck by the Denver Mint later in the year had mintages of 78,600,000 and 166,600,000, respectively, the 2012-D Acadia National Park Quarter had a mintage of only 21,606,000. The mintage of the 2012-P Acadia National Park Quarter was low, as well. Most of these coins were issued into circulation, with 392,224 reserved for the 2012 Uncirculated Coin Set and a smaller number held back for coin rolls, bags, and three-coin sets, which were sold to collectors on the United States Mint’s website.

The reverse design honors the historic coastal park and features an image of the Bass Harbor Lighthouse sculpted by future Chief Engraver Joseph Menna. This quarter dollar was struck at the Philadelphia and Denver mints and released into circulation. Special Proof versions were produced at the San Francisco Mint in .900 silver and copper-nickel clad, and sold to collectors as part of that year’s Proof Set offerings. In addition, the San Francisco Mint also produced circulation-quality coins, although these were sold directly to collectors at a premium.

Circulation-quality 2012-D Acadia National Park quarters will feature a small D mintmark beneath the motto IN GOD WE TRUST on the bottom right of the coin’s obverse.

Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park is a coastal park located in the state of Maine and managed by the National Park Service (NPS). The park was established in 1919 to preserve Mount Desert Island and its coastline and some adjacent islands, including portions of the Schoodic Peninsula on Maine’s continental mainland. Acadia National Park was the first national park located east of the Mississippi River.

In 2023, more than 3.87 million visitors came to the park to enjoy its mountainous vistas, woodland, and coastal wildlife and the many outdoor recreational activities it offers. In addition to its natural features, the park is home to several historic structures, including Bass Harbor Lighthouse, Sieur de Monts Spring (the site of Acadia’s first settlement), and Bear Brook.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

While the 2012-D Acadia National Park America the Beautiful Quarter can be found in circulation, no collector premium is paid for examples in typical circulated conditions. Collectors, instead, look for examples in Mint State and certified examples in grades of MS66 or higher. Sellers offering the 2012-D Acadia Quarter will typically list uncirculated examples for $2 to $3 USD–unopened $10 rolls in official U.S. Mint packaging sell for about $25 each.

The terminal point for this issue is MS67, which is PCGS’s top grade. Four coins (#27552954-#27552957) are from the same submission. NGC tops out at MS68, with seven certified. To date, CAC has not graded a single example.

Top Population: PCGS MS67 (32, 5/2024), NGC MS68 (7, 5/2024), and CACG NONE (0:0 stickered:graded, 5/2024).

NGC MS68 #3626437-001: GreatCollections, June 3, 2018, Lot 582361 – $205.62.

GreatCollections, June 3, 2018, Lot 582361 – $205.62. PCGS MS67 #27552956: GreatCollections, April 28, 2024, Lot 1188220 – View.

GreatCollections, April 28, 2024, Lot 1188220 – View. PCGS MS67 #35381292: eBay, April 7, 2024 – $495.

PCGS MS67 #35381292: GreatCollections, September 12, 2021, Lot 1034038 – View.

GreatCollections, September 12, 2021, Lot 1034038 – View. PCGS MS67 #27552954: GreatCollections, November 1, 2020, Lot 901114 – View.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 2012 Denomination: Quarter Dollar (25 Cents USD) Mintmark: D (Denver) Mintage: 21,606,000 Alloy: .750 copper, .250 nickel outer layer bonded onto a pure copper center Weight: 5.67 g Diameter: 24.30 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Adapted from John Flanagan REV Designer: Joseph Menna Quality: Business Strike

* * *