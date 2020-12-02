Coins Being Offered ….Article By CoinWeek ….



Catawiki.com offers a range of collectibles including jewelry, fine art, stamps, comics, toys, antiques, wine, and military orders, decorations, and medals. But naturally, coin collectors will be most interested in their large selection of rare coins, precious metal bullion, and currency. Today, we focus on a few auction highlights currently open for bidding.

Coin Lots This Week

The aureus was the standard gold coin of the Romans for over three hundred years, from right before the establishment of the Empire until the beginning of the fourth century and its replacement by the emperor Diocletian, though it had been produced haphazardly before Augustus came to power.

The Julio-Claudian dynasty that Augustus founded in 27 BCE lasted until 68 CE when Nero was overthrown. After a brief period of civil war (68-69), a new dynasty took the imperial throne. Founded by the conqueror of Judaea, the general Vespasian became the first emperor of the Flavian dynasty. He would rule from 69 to 79, after which he was succeeded by his sons Titus (79-81) and Domitian (81-96).

The aureus mentioned here was struck at the mint in Rome in 79 CE under Vespasian but features Domitian on the obverse as his “Caesar”, or junior regent. It is graded VF+/EF and has a light gold patina with a few small nicks on the edge. It weighs 7.44 grams and has a diameter of 19 mm. On the obverse, the legend CAESAR AVG F DOMITIANVS COS VI wraps around the bust of Domitian from right to left. Domitian is wearing a laurel wreath. The reverse features two hands gripping each other in front of a legionary standard (eagle), with the word PRINCEPS on the left and the word IVVENTVTIS on the right. It has a provenance that is established back to the pre-war era of the 1930s in the Netherlands.

The starting bid for this aureus is €12,500 (about $14,947 USD). Catawiki estimates that this lot will go for between €13,750 and €15,250 (between $16,442 and $18,237 USD).

John VI, (João in Portuguese) was the king of Portugal from 1816 to 1826. He was also the king of Brazil from 1816 through 1825, when his own son Pedro became king of Brazil and João became emperor of the newly independent South American kingdom. The reign of João VI was pivotal for the nations of the Lusosphere, and as such he is commonly depicted in popular Portuguese and Brazilian culture as a cartoonish character in both deed and appearance.

You can even get a sense of this from the effigy seen on his official coinage.

Struck relatively early in his reign, this ungraded gold Meia Peça (or “half peso”) of João VI is quite rare, with only 100 pieces issued. At the time of writing, the current bid is €1,799 (about $2,151 USD) on an estimate of €3,300 to €3,800 (about $3,945 to $4,543 USD).

The gold coins of Mexico have a long history of being used as bullion all around the world. This piece, commemorating the centenary of Mexico’s independence from Spain, is no different.

On the obverse of this 50 peso gold coin, we see an image of Nike, or rather the famous “Angel of Independence” statue that sits atop the Monument to Independence (1910) in Mexico City. She is a familiar motif to everyone who collects the popular Mexican Libertad series of modern bullion coins. The reverse features the Mexican eagle clutching a snake in its beak while standing on a cactus – an important symbol in Mexican culture, seen on the national flag and elsewhere.

Consisting of 41.67 grams of .900 fine gold, the coin on offer here is in Extremely Fine condition and is estimated at €2,660 – €2,950 (about $3,178 – $3,525 USD). At the time of writing, the high bid is € 1,655 (about $1,977 USD).

This 1 yuan / 1 dollar silver coin was struck during the waning years of the Qing dynasty, right before the revolution that would bring about the Republic of China.

The obverse states that the coin was “minted in Szechuan province” (四川省造) in central China, the denomination (寶元, or “yuan”), and the emperor’s name (宣統, “Xuan Tung”). It also presents the traditional denomination of 7 Mace and 2 Candareens (庫平七錢二分), which is equivalent to one yuan or one dollar. An interesting aspect of this coin is how an upside-down letter “A” (‘∀’) is used instead of a ‘V’ in the word “PROVINCE”. Additionally, Szechuan is spelled “Szechuen” in the English legend.

At the time of writing, the current bid is €710 (about $847 USD). Catawiki gives an estimate of €850 to €950 (about $1,015-$1,134 USD).

* * *

