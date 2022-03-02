Classical Numismatic Group LLC (CNG) is offering the British and Ancient collections of legendary numismatist Kenneth Bressett in a series of Keystone Auctions set to close Friday, March 11, 2022, during the American Numismatic Association (ANA) National Money Show.

Born in 1928, Bressett’s long and storied numismatic career has included editing the Red Book and Blue Book of U.S. Coinage, authoring more than a dozen books on ancient, British, and U.S. coinage, diving for treasure coins with Mel Fisher, and serving as president of the ANA (1995-97). He was inducted into the ANA Hall of Fame in 1996 and was named as one of the Top 10 “Most Influential People in Numismatics 960-2020” by Coin World magazine.

“We are deeply honored to be chosen to bring some of Ken Bresett’s wonderful collections to market,” said Michael Gasvoda, Managing Director of CNG. “Ken has perhaps done more than any other person in the past century to popularize coin collecting worldwide, and we believe thousands of collectors bidding in these auctions will be proud to add a coin from his holdings to theirs.”

Keystone Auction 6

The ANA National Money Show Sale will be conducted online in three sessions starting Friday, March 11 at 9 a.m. MST (11 a.m. EST), through CNG’s website, www.cngcoins.com. Bids can be entered now through the close of each session. Late bids will extend the closing times so bidders may actively participate as the sale progresses.

Session 1 – Friday, March 11, 9 a.m. MST

This session features Bressett’s collection of British coinage, many of which have been featured in Bressett’s instructional books on coin collecting. Highlights include – Eadgar Penny, Charles I Sixpence, and Victoria Sovereign.

Session 2 – Friday, March 11, 1 p.m. MST

This session features a selection of Greek, Roman, and U.S. coinage from other collections. Highlights include – Athens “owl” Tetradrachm, Marcus Aurelius Aureus, and Brilliant 1855 Large Cent.

Session 3 – Friday, March 11, 5 p.m. MST

This session features Ken Bressett’s extensive collection of Ancient Roman Provincial, Republican, and Imperial coinage. Highlights include – Early Republic Didrachm, Nero Denarius, and Galba Denarius.

All coins will feature an opening bid of $20, regardless of estimate.

“This is a true collector’s auction, with highly affordable coins for people of all ages, incomes, and levels of interest,” Gasvoda said.

All lots will be available for viewing at the ANA National Money Show at the Broadmoor Resort Hotel, 1 Lake Avenue, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Wednesday, March 9 through Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST each day. Lot viewing will take place in Ballroom D. Bidders may follow the auction via a live hookup in the viewing room. Lot pickup will be Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ballroom D.

