Full Head Standing Liberty Quarter Rarity Featured in Stack's Bowers August 2022 Showcase Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to be offering this 1926-D Standing Liberty quarter, a significant condition rarity due to its overall excellent quality.

Lightly toned about the rims, and essentially brilliant in the centers, this coin was among the highlights of the Standing Liberty quarters from the Pogue Collection and will certainly serve as such in the next cabinet it occupies. There are no detracting blemishes, and the bit of light granularity on the reverse is an as-made feature, indicative of a worn die. The reverse detail softens a bit here and there at the border, again due to the worn die, but the balance of the features on both sides are sharply to fully struck.

The mintmarked issues from 1926 are among the most difficult Standing Liberty quarters to find with Full Head striking detail. Both have fewer than 1% of their mintages sharply struck (per J. H. Cline, 2007), and both are typically offered with very poor definition that usually includes a completely flat head on Liberty’s portrait. Few Denver Mint examples can match this exquisite Gem.

PCGS has certified this issue, with the Full Head designation, only 101 times, reflecting the significance of the present example’s strong strike. Furthermore, this specimen’s surface quality places it at the front of the pack with just four pieces graded finer by PCGS.

A striking rarity such as this will hold great appeal for both SLQ enthusiasts and advanced U.S. type collectors. Strong bids are suggested if you wish to acquire this exceptional 1926-D quarter in our August Global Showcase Auction.

