Morris Collection of Ancient Coins

World and ancient coins collectors can bid on a multitude of items this month, as no fewer than three monthly auctions are now available for bidding. The first is Part III of the Morris Collection, open for bidding now and scheduled to close at 6 PM on Sunday, January 26.

LOT #97012 – THRACE. Maroneia. 4th century BC. AE . NGC Choice AU★ 5/5

The primary focus of this offering is ancient coins of Rome, with a smattering of Greek and Byzantine rounding out the ancient coins auction. Top lots include AE sestertii from Caligula and Saloninus as Caesar, along with gold coinage representing Gallienus and Magnus Maximus.

Additional Ancient Coins Highlights include:

Bid on this ancient coins auction now at coins.HA.com!

* * *

Heritage’s Coin Sales Department is Expanding

Do you have experience in trading, and selling U.S. coins? Apply with Heritage today for our Salesman/Sr. Numismatist role in Dallas, Texas. We are seeking a numismatist with general knowledge of U.S. Coins and good sales and organizational skills. This opportunity is ideal for a detail oriented driven individual who would like to be part of a fast paced and growing company. Apply with us today online or via email at Experts@HA.com.

