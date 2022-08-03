Heritage Auctions Offers Don Bonser Collection of US Coin Varieties

Over the past few months, Heritage Auctions has offered parts 1 through 5 of the Don Bonser Collection of Error Coins. Now, we’re pleased to be able to offer the Don Bonser Collection of US Coin Varieties, representing those unusual die varieties that sometimes occur on coins. This Showcase auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, culminating in a live session beginning at 6 PM Central (7 PM Eastern) on Monday, August 8.

Most of the varieties in this auction are cataloged in either The Cherrypicker’s Guide to Rare Die Varieties, by Bill Fivaz and JT Stanton, or Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars, by Leroy C. Van Allen and A. George Mallis.

One example of the coins offered here is the 1943-S “Goiter” quarter, in this case an example graded MS66 by NGC. The area under President George Washington’s chin is buckled upward, but the cause of the die defect is unknown. Fivaz and Stanton note that the FS-401 or “Goiter” variety “has been known for decades, but it is apparently rare, as few have surfaced.”

Some of the other notable coins in this auction include:

We encourage you to take a look at all of the fascinating die varieties in this auction at Coins.HA.com. Bidding is open now, continuing through August 6.

