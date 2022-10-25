Heritage Auctions Toned Coin Showcase in Time for Halloween

There is a multitude of reasons that coins can change color over time. Certainly, time spent in circulation will do the trick, which is obvious if you look at the cents in your pocket. But even fully Mint State coins can and do change color, often with spectacular results.

Now, Heritage brings you a dedicated auction of attractively toned US coins, with bidding open now and a live session scheduled for Monday, October 31 at 6 PM CT exclusively at Coins.HA.com. This auction covers everything from cents to dollars; the only requirement is that the coin is attractively toned. NGC-graded coinage in this auction, for example, has a good chance of bearing the star designation for exceptional eye appeal.

Collectors who specialize in toned coinage will often pay a significant premium for coins with especially attractive toning, and this auction contains plenty of examples of common coins with uncommonly beautiful toning. However, exceptional toning can occur in any coin from common to the most key of dates.

One example from this auction is lot 93012, a 1937-D Three-Legged nickel graded MS62 by NGC. Vivid multicolor toning forms concentric circles around each side of this satiny Mint State example. The coin is well struck, exhibits no significant abrasions worthy of note, and is pleasing for the grade. The Three-Legged variety was caused by heavy die lapping of a worn die pair.

A few other highlights from this auction include:

Color your numismatic world with a coin from this auction. Bidding continues through October 31, only at Coins.HA.com.

