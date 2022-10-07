Heritage’s selection of month-long Showcase auctions continues with our October 17 Bust Coinage Showcase Auction, consisting entirely of Bust coinage, silver coins minted between 1794 and roughly 1839. This auction focuses almost exclusively on the 1807-1836 Capped Bust half dollar series, a series with most dates minted in relatively large quantities, with many survivors in high circulated grades.

Bidding on the coins in this auction is open now, with the live session scheduled to take place Monday, October 17 at 6 PM CT.

A coin that has attracted some early bids is lot 92020, an 1807 half dollar, Large Stars, 50 Over 20, graded AU58 PCGS with CAC approval. The 50 over 20 variety is an engraving blunder where the 5 in the denomination was cut over a misplaced 2. This particular die marriage, O-112, one of two for the popular Guide Book variety, is rated R.1, is probably the most common 1807 Capped Bust half dollar variety and is readily collectible in lower grades, though demand is always strong. However, it is decidedly rare even in mid-level Mint State grades, and even Near-Mint examples such as this bring strong prices. This delightful piece has nearly full luster with only a trace of high-point wear. Both sides are completely and attractively toned in golden brown, with highlights of turquoise and gold.

A few of the additional highlights of this auction are:

Mint Error Showcase Auction

Mint errors take center stage again in Heritage’s latest Error Coinage Showcase Auction. Bidding is open now, with the concluding Live Session scheduled for 6:00 PM CT on Monday, October 10. All bidding will take place through Coins.HA.com.

One particularly fascinating error coin in this auction is lot 93298, a 1917-S 25C Type Two, Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar — Struck 10% Off Center – Unc Details NGC. Off-center strikes as prominent as this are a rare occurrence in the Standing Liberty quarter series. This piece is off center toward 12 o’clock, although Liberty’s head remains almost entirely on the flan and exhibits remarkably sharp Full Head definition. That sharpness continues throughout the shield rivets and other interior motifs. This striking sharpness alone is exceptional for the 1917-S Type Two issue. Each side is brilliant and satiny. Several pinscratches appear — one in the left obverse margin, the others in the reverse margins. NGC especially notes the one below the eagle on the reverse, which leads the coin to be in a Details holder.

Some of the other fascinating error coins featured in this auction are:

