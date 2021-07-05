Heritage Summer Hong Kong World Coin, Currency Auctions Exceed $10.5 Million

Rare Chinese dollar coins were the focus as Heritage’s June 23-25 auctions of World and Ancient Coins and rare World Paper Money raised over $10.5 million for their consignors. These auctions were held in conjunction with the biannual Hong Kong International Numismatic Fair (HKINF). All prices include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

A magnificent “Standard Pattern” Kwangtung dollar ND (1890-1908), graded Specimen 67 by PCGS, took top honors among rare coins when it sold for $576,000. This coin, formerly a part of the ANS Museum collection, is not only the finest numerically certified example but boasts exceptional visual appeal.

Only slightly behind, selling for $552,000, was an exquisite Hsüan-t’ung silver Pattern “Long-Whiskered Dragon” Dollar Year 3 (1911), graded MS63 by NGC. This pattern by Luigi Giorgi is among the most instantly recognizable and fiercely sought of late Imperial silver Dollars, and this example is exceeded in grade by only one other coin at NGC.

Other highlights of the world coin offerings included:

Leading all offerings of World Paper Money was a Foochow (now Fuzhou) 1 Dollar note, Pick S326, from the Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation, series of 1.6.1887. This is the sole example of its type to be offered at public auction, and at Very Fine 20, it is also the only example to be graded by PMG. It changed hands for $66,000.

Additional paper money highlights included:

