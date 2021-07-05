Heritage Summer Hong Kong World Coin, Currency Auctions Exceed $10.5 Million

Rare Chinese dollar coins were the focus as Heritage’s June 23-25 auctions of World and Ancient Coins and rare World Paper Money raised over $10.5 million for their consignors. These auctions were held in conjunction with the biannual Hong Kong International Numismatic Fair (HKINF). All prices include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.
A magnificent “Standard Pattern” Kwangtung dollar ND (1890-1908), graded Specimen 67 by PCGS, took top honors among rare coins when it sold for $576,000. This coin, formerly a part of the ANS Museum collection, is not only the finest numerically certified example but boasts exceptional visual appeal.
Only slightly behind, selling for $552,000, was an exquisite Hsüan-t’ung silver Pattern “Long-Whiskered Dragon” Dollar Year 3 (1911), graded MS63 by NGC. This pattern by Luigi Giorgi is among the most instantly recognizable and fiercely sought of late Imperial silver Dollars, and this example is exceeded in grade by only one other coin at NGC.
Other highlights of the world coin offerings included:
- Kweichow. Republic “Bamboo” Dollar Year 38 (1949) AU50 NGC – Sold for: $408,000
- Hupeh. Kuang-hsü “Large Characters” Tael Year 30 (1904) MS62 NGC – Sold for: $360,000
- China: People’s Republic 2-Piece Certified gold & silver Pattern “Dragon & Phoenix” Proof Set 1989 PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC – Sold for: $228,000
- China: Republic silver Pattern “Dragon & Phoenix” Dollar Year 12 (1923) MS64 NGC – Sold for: $192,000
- Kuang-hsü gold Proof Pattern Restrike “Kuping” Tael Year 29 (1903)-Dated PR64 NGC – Sold for: $144,000
- Hupeh. Kuang-hsü “Small Characters” Tael Year 30 (1904) MS63 NGC – Sold for: $144,000
Leading all offerings of World Paper Money was a Foochow (now Fuzhou) 1 Dollar note, Pick S326, from the Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation, series of 1.6.1887. This is the sole example of its type to be offered at public auction, and at Very Fine 20, it is also the only example to be graded by PMG. It changed hands for $66,000.
Additional paper money highlights included:
- Malaya and British Borneo Board of Commissioners of Currency 10,000 Dollars 21.3.1953 Pick 7s KNB7S Specimen PMG About Uncirculated 55 EPQ – Sold for: $50,400
- China People’s Bank of China 20 Yuan 1949 Pick 819a S/M#C282-31 PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ – Sold for: $46,800
- Malaya and British Borneo Board of Commissioners of Currency 1000 Dollars 21.3.1953 Pick 6s KNB6S Specimen PMG About Uncirculated 53 EPQ – Sold for: $43,200
- Malaya and British Borneo Board of Commissioners of Currency 100 Dollars 21.3.1953 Pick 5s KNB5b Specimen PMG About Uncirculated 53 EPQ – Sold for: $38,400
- Australia Commonwealth of Australia 10 Shillings ND (1913) Pick 1Ac R1a Serial Number 89 Presentation Note PMG About Uncirculated 53 – Sold for: $38,400
- Hong Kong Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corp. 5 Dollars 1.3.1898 Pick 139 KNB29 PMG Choice Very Fine 35 Net – Sold for: $36,000
