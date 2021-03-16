Important Collections of U.S. Coins, Paper Money Featured in Stack’s Bowers March 2021 Las Vegas Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce their March 2021 Las Vegas Auction, the firm’s first Showcase event for Americana and United States coins and paper money of the year.

The primary highlight of this auction is the magnificent 1822 Capped Head Left half eagle from the D. Brent Pogue Collection. It is the only specimen in private hands and serves as a linchpin to a complete set of United States coins. Accompanying this piece is the finest known 1797 Draped Bust half dollar, also with provenance to the Virgil Brand and D. Brent Pogue collections. These two pieces will be sold in the firm’s Rarities Night session held on the evening of Thursday, March 25.

In addition to these treasures, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2021 Las Vegas Auction presents many significant collections spanning every category in the Guide Book. Registry Set participants will be thrilled with the Washington Rainbows Collection, the #1 All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set of Washington quarters, built with a focus on exceptional toning. The Washington Rainbows set is marked by an impressive MS-66 (PCGS) 1932-D and a vibrantly toned MS-68+ (PCGS) CAC 1948.

An impressive offering of silver dollars and gold coins is from the Collection of Silas Stanley Roberts (1888-1966), which was assembled chiefly in the first half of the 20th century and now comes to market for the first time. It includes a Top Pop AU-58 (PCGS) 1867-S $5 among many other rarities. The Bimyway Collection features small cents, silver dollars, and other popular denominations in Choice or Gem Mint State grades, including an exciting MS-64+ (PCGS) 1857-S double eagle with pedigree to the SS Central America shipwreck.

Exceptional Peace dollars and Franklin half dollars are presented from the Pittstown Collection, including a PF-67+ CAM (NGC) CAC 1950 half and an MS-66 (PCGS) 1934-S dollar.

Liberty Head gold coins are featured courtesy of the Steve Studer and the Fairmont collections. Magnificent early half dollars in this sale include selections from the E. Horatio Morgan, Richard Jewell, and Iron Eagle collections, while additional important United States type coins are offered from the Dr. Jeffrey A. Rudolph and the Trebuchet collections.

Collectors of Numismatic Americana will also be excited by the Larry Baber Collection of the Medallic Works of William and Charles Barber, as well as Indian Peace medals from the Larry Ness Collection and tokens and medals from the cabinet of Norman G. Peters.

The selection of U.S. Currency is highlighted by the magnificent Karelian Collection, including a PCGS Banknote CU 63 Fr.167a $100 Legal Tender Note, a PMG EF 40 EPQ. Fr. 376. 1891 $50 Treasury Note, and a PCGS Banknote Ch EF 45 Fr. 377. 1890 $100 Treasury Note.

The Live Bidding sessions of the Stack’s Bowers sale will be held March 24 through 26, with Internet-Only sessions hosted on the firm’s website March 29 through April 1. The entire March 2021 Las Vegas Auction is now available for viewing and bidding at www.StacksBowers.com. Contact the firm today by telephone or email at 800-566-2580 or Info@StacksBowers.com with question about any lots or to order copies of the printed catalogs.

