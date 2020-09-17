Incredible Gem 1894 Morgan Dollar Featured in Stack's Bowers Nov. Showcase Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



With just 110,000 coins produced, the 1894 has the lowest mintage among circulation strike Morgan dollars from the Philadelphia Mint. It is a key date issue in this popular series, and is the rarest Philadelphia Mint Morgan in Mint State after only the 1901. When offered in Uncirculated condition, the 1894 is usually found in MS-60 to MS-64 grades and often has subdued luster or numerous detracting marks. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to feature an incredible MS-65+ (PCGS) example in our November 2020 Showcase Auction that approaches the very finest known. Just six have been graded finer by PCGS, making the offered piece a desirable prize for the advanced collector or Registry Set participant.

This Gem is richly original, showcasing a bold bronze and pewter-gray patina on the obverse, with intermingled highlights of cobalt blue and reddish-apricot. The reverse exhibits champagne-gold iridescence. The smooth and frosty surfaces support a bold to sharp strike from the rims to the centers.

Very few examples possess the strong technical quality and eye appeal found on the present example. It is one of the finest 1894 dollars that we have handled in recent memory.

This Gem 1894 Morgan dollar is being presented in our November 2020 Showcase Auction as part of the Abigail Collection of U.S. Silver Dollars, a virtually complete set of Morgan and Peace silver dollars, including over two dozen Proofs. The Abigail Collection is bound to draw considerable interest from specialists in both of these popular series. Formed many decades ago and stored in individual paper envelopes, the Abigail Collection is entirely new-to-market and has been certified for the first time ever in recent weeks.


