Künker Summer Auction Sales 337-338 Now Online

Künker Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

The catalogues for our upcoming Summer Auction Sales are now online. From 22 to 26 of June 2020, we will hold two auctions at the hotel Vienna House Remarque in Osnabrück (former Steigenberger Hotel Remarque). About 3,600 lots with a total estimate of about 5.2 million euros will be offered.

The Summer Auction Sales are planned as floor auctions, and all hygiene requirements of the authorities will be met. For those who cannot or do not wish to be there in person, online live bidding via Auex will be available on the auction day. And, of course, there are the usual options of bidding via e-mail and phone.

We are pleased to be able to offer several special collections, namely the Dr. Hergen Boyksen Collection with coins and medals from Schleswig-Holstein, a comprehensive collection with coins and medals of the counts and princes of the House of Lippe, The Mining Collection from Dr. Werner Oschmann, a special collection of Bavarian and Russian coins and medals from the collection of a “lawyer from the North”.

Moreover, there are many different series and individual pieces of coins from Germany as well as world coins. Thus, there’s something for everyone.

As of now, the whole material is available online. Please enjoy browsing through our Summer Auction Sales.

The viewing is possible during our business hours by prior appointment. Please note that we will move the viewing to our premises during the auction to be able to keep as much distance as possible. Therefore, we kindly ask you to contact us as soon as early as possible. So, we can set up a viewing appointment for you.

We are looking forward to your visit.

Many regards from Osnabrueck,

Your Künker Team

Timeline

Monday, June 22, 2020, 2 pm to 6 pm CET

Lot 1-389: The Dr. Hergen Boyksen Collection: Schleswig-Holstein; Coins of the counts and princes of the House of Lippe

Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10 am to 7 pm CET

Lot 390-640: Germany: Altenburg to Bavaria (up to Ludwig II)

Lot 641-1110: Germany: Bavaria (starting with Maximilian II) to Harz

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10 am to 7 pm CET

Lot 1111-1391: Germany: Henneberg to Reuss

Lot 1392-1863: Germany: Saxony – Würzburg, medals, emergency coins, multiple lots, Habsburg/Austria

Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10 am to 7:30 pm CET

Lot 1864-2166: Europe, overseas

Lot 3001-3594: Europe, overseas, Habsburg/Austria, Germany: Anhalt to Würzburg, medals, multiple lots

Friday, June 26, 2020, 10 am to 7:30 pm CET

Lot 4001–4391: German Coins after 1871

Lot 4501-4988: Russian coins and medals, i. e. the collection of a “lawyer from the North”

Viewing

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment only in our own premises. We kindly ask you to register early for a viewing appointment.

Registration for bidding takes place exclusively at www.kuenker.de.

Our service for you: by means of this login data we offer you a simple log in process at www.kuenker.de and www.elive-auction.de and thus participation in the online auction, and we also enable you to shop in our Online Shop.

Bids by Fax, Phone and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note:

The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

