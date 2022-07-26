Legend Rare Coin Auctions to Sell Perfection Collection of Capped Bust Half Dollars

Current # 2 PCGS Registry Set is a magnificent date run of GEM PCGS/CAC coins with an average grade of 65.478

Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) is honored to present in Regency Auction 54 the astonishing Perfection Collection of Capped Bust Half Dollars. A collection decades in the making (starting in the 1980s), Mr. Perfection, as he is known in the hobby, caught Bust Half Fever, and over the course of these nearly 40 years, has owned many great examples, from AU to MS67. The 33-coin PCGS Date Set Registry Set begins with 1807 and ends with 1839-O. This set ranks as the current #2 set on the PCGS Registry and #3 all time, as well as being the #2 CAC Registry Set.

“I have known Mr. Perfection for decades, and he has been an active and astute buyer from both Legend Numismatics and Legend Rare Coin Auctions,” said Laura Sperber, founder of both Legend firms. “As his chosen online ‘handle’ suggests, every coin had to be nothing less than perfection! We congratulate him on the historic offering we will be presenting.”

“I have had the majority of this set for many years,” said Mr. Perfection. “I was missing one coin, the 1807, and could not find one I liked. Following Laura Sperber’s advice, ‘do not buy a coin just to fill a hole, be patient,’ I waited. Finally, I bought the coin in the collection from the Eugene Gardner Collection, previously having been part of the Col. Green and Eric P. Newman collections.”

“The coins are all amazing,” declared Greg Cohen, senior numismatist for Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Having handled many of the greatest Bust half dollars offered in the last five years (LRCA sold the Konstantine Collection, the Chicago Collection, and the Dale Friend Estate), that is a powerful statement. All but one coin is CAC-approved; several trace back to the famed Eliasberg Collection; there are a number of coins housed in old green tag holders, and these coins are fresh to the market. Each coin is a highlight!”

The Perfection Collection consists of the following dates and grades:

1807 O-113 Small Stars Capped Bust MS63 PCGS Ex Green/Newman

1808 MS66 PCGS CAC

1809 50C Overton 107 III Edge MS64+ PCGS CAC

1810 MS64 PCGS CAC

1811 Small 8 MS66+ PCGS CAC

1812 MS66+ PCGS CAC

1813 MS65+ PCGS CAC

1814 Overton 103 MS66+ PCGS CAC

1815/2 MS64+ PCGS CAC Ex Eliasberg

1817 MS66 PCGS CAC

1818 50C Overton 111 MS66 PCGS CAC

1819/8 Small 9 MS65 PCGS CAC

1820 Square 2, Large Date, No Knob MS65+ PCGS CAC

1821 MS66 PCGS CAC OGH

1822 MS66 PCGS CAC OGH Ex Eliasberg

1823 MS65+ PCGS CAC Ex Friend

1824 MS66+ PCGS CAC

1825 MS65+ PCGS CAC

1826 MS67 PCGS CAC Ex Eliasberg

1827 Square 2 MS65+ PCGS CAC

1828 “Sq 2, Lg 8” MS65+ PCGS CAC

1829 MS66+ PCGS CAC

1830 Small 0 MS67 PCGS CAC OGH

1831 MS65+ PCGS CAC

1832 MS64+ PCGS CAC

1833 Overton 108 MS66+ PCGS CAC

1834 Lg Date Lg Letters MS65+ PCGS CAC

1835 MS64+ PCGS CAC

1836 50C Overton 113a Lettered Edge MS65+ PCGS CAC

1836 Reed Edge MS64+ PCGS CAC

1837 MS65+ PCGS CAC

1838 MS65+ PCGS CAC

1839 Capped, Large Letters. MS65+ PCGS CAC

1839-O MS65+ PCGS CAC

Legend’s expert numismatists are in the process of cataloging and photographing this world-class cabinet of Capped Bust half dollars. The collection will be presented in the firm’s boutique-style, hardbound catalog, each coin expertly described and imaged. Legend will have highlights of this collection on display at the upcoming American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, August 16-20 at table 906.

