Legend Rare Coin Market Report - Regency Auction 45

Regency Auction 45 is now done being cataloged, and we have posted our watchlist. This is one of our most diverse sales ever, with really something for everyone. While this is just a watchlist right now and descriptions, photos, and estimates are not 100% finalized, we are letting you get an early look at the 584 lots we will be offering in a two-day sale. By the time you read next week’s market report, bidding will have already begun.

Highlights of Regency Auction 45

Our two-day Regency Auction begins with 181 lots from the second part of the Boyleston Collection. Containing a wide range of Mint State and Proof Seated Liberty quarters and half dollars and a selection of Seated Liberty half dollar patterns, this second part will delight the most advanced collector, as well as the beginner, and everyone in between. Coins pedigreed to famed collections like Richmond, Dick Osburn, Pittman, and others connect the present owner to owners of generations past. There are common coins, condition rarities, and ultra-rare Proofs from the 1840s.

Following the Boyleston Collection, we go into our run of coins from various consignors, starting with a GEM 1788 Massachusetts cent goes into copper, nickel, silver, and finally into gold coins of all series. Among the highlights is the #1 PCGS Registry Set of Proof Liberty Head nickels, the Forsythe-Morelan Collection, which is being offered intact.

Not of the same value, but already generating a lot of attention is a neat little set of 1876-CC coins: dime, quarter, and half dollar, all from the April 1997 Eliasberg Sale. Gem-type coins, better dates, and gold coins abound.

Another area of focus is a nice group of Capped Bust half dollars, most pedigreed to the Link Collection, which offers nice Choice to Gem Mint State examples that make good type coins. Exceptional quality Franklin halves, Morgan and Peace dollars, and an incredible array of gold. Highlights abound, and selections will be listed out in the coming weeks as we approach the sale date.

Day two features two anchor consignments. Starting the session is the collection of three-cent silvers assembled by noted professional numismatist Larry Shapiro. We are always honored when our professional colleagues select us to sell their personal coin collections. While not a complete set, Larry put together a great group of coins and we are thrilled to offer them.

Closing out the auction is the Sommelier Collection of United States Coins. The 182 coin assemblage is anchored by a mostly complete U.S. type set, but includes a run of middle- and late-date large cents, a complete set of Proof Buffalo nickels, a complete set of Proof Walking Liberty half dollars, a selection of DMPL CC-mint Morgans, and a few double eagles.

We hope you spend some time over the coming days to review the listing and make your watchlist before the sale goes live for bidding. Remember this is a two-day sale, so if you plan on coming out to the auction, be sure to keep that in mind.

