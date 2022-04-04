By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack’s Bower Galleries ……



The Capped Bust half dollar is one of the most popular series in all American numismatics. They are collected for their beauty, toning, type, variety, and many other compelling characteristics. The market for the rare pieces that fall under these categories is constantly on fire. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to be offering a PCGS-graded, CAC-approved MS-63 1820 half dollar from the Abigail Collection in our Spring 2022 Showcase Auction.

This example and the rest of the Abigail Collection half dollars in our upcoming sale are available for preview now on our website. It has been attributed as an Overton 108, a Square Base No Knob 2, Large Date variety that is both popular and greatly sought-after. While it has a Rarity 2 classification, truly choice Uncirculated examples are exceedingly scarce. PCGS graded only two pieces finer than the Abigail Collection example, placing it among the most prestigious Bust halves available.

In addition, this piece certainly offers a gem effect rarely seen for this type, due to its pristine, lustrous surfaces and extraordinary toning. Both sides display a beautiful sandy-gold patina, with a mottling of lighter antique silver at the obverse center and cobalt blue at the peripheries. The eye appeal is excellent, and the coin is fully struck with lively mint luster. What’s more, the surfaces are smooth enough in hand to suggest an even higher Mint State grade. The PCGS Population for all die pairings of the Square Base No Knob 2, Large Date variety (not only O-108) notes just nine pieces finer. The CAC population for this coin in MS-63 is just two, with none finer. This piece is truly delightful and will surely garner an abundance of premium bids. Price guides and their equivalents are certain to be irrelevant when this lot crosses the auction block.

To consign to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction event visit StacksBowers.com, call 800-458-4646, or email [email protected].

