An exceptional Anne 5 Guineas coin was among three lots that sold for $264,000 USD each to lead Heritage Auctions’ NYINC World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction – New York to $12,414,022 Janunary 9, an event in which multiple records were set.

The three that led the event:

A Majestic Mint State Anne 5 Guineas is the first of two 5 Guinea specimens in the auction and the second struck during Anne’s storied reign. This coin is the second-finest for the date representative. Another Anne gold 5 Guineas 1714/1 MS62 Prooflike NGC ended at $252,000.

A Provincial gold Proof Pattern Rijksdaalder 1682 PR64+ NGC is from the Coenen Collection. Of immeasurable importance to not only the Dutch specialist but the greater numismatic community, with approximately only three or four of this date currently known to exist, this is only the second instance to reach auction in recent decades. All gold emissions of this type are highly elusive, particularly in finer surviving states, likely having served as presentation pieces to important officials who must similarly have recognized their rarity and importance even during contemporary times.

A Mint State Franz Anton Furst von Harrach gold 25 Ducat 1709 MS61 NGC is exceptionally rare – a designation confirmed by nearly every reference, including this issue, and among the largest denominations produced in Salzburg through its centuries-long existence. This and similar pieces of lesser weight were struck as gifts given on the occasion of the installation of Franz Anton as Archbishop upon the death of Johann Ernst.

“Mint state gold from Anne’s historic reign is a rare sight,” says Cris Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of International Numismatics at Heritage Auctions, “and to have these two impressive pre- and post-Union 5 Guineas in a single auction is truly spectacular.”

A George V Penny 1933 MS63 Brown NGC closed at $240,000, which broke the previous record of $193,875. This magnificent coin is among the great 20th-century rarities not only within the greater British series but across world numismatics as a whole, similar to the fame demanded by one of the most hotly contested U.S. issues, the 1943 Lincoln cent. It is struck from a reported mintage of just seven pieces, three of which were provided to the University of London of Bloomsbury, St. Mary’s of Hawksworth Wood (this coin), and the Church of St. Cross of Middleton for internment in foundation stones.

A seldom-seen Charles II gold Proof Pattern Crown 1663 PR58 PCGS brought a winning bid of $228,000. A fantastic milled rarity struck in the earliest years of Charles II’s reign, it is even more scarce than the 1662 Pattern Crown Heritage Auctions handled in 2021 as part of the Paramount Collection. It is designed by Roettiers, who quickly became one of the Royal Mint’s chief engravers and later produced pieces for James II, William II, and Mary until his death in 1703. This coin represents the pinnacle of Roettiers’ abilities, utilized on an expansive golden canvas with Charles II’s iconic and sensitively rendered draped and laureate bust portrait. Only a single example of this Pattern has come to market in recent decades when this lot was offered in Heritage Auctions’ 2019 NYINC auction, in which it was among the top highlights.

Numerous records were set in the auction. In addition to the George V Penny 1933 MS63, the list of new records includes, but is not limited to:

The auction also featured several elite collections, including the Petropolis Collection made a return appearance at Heritage Auctions – in this case for the 164-lot third installment of this extraordinary collection.

Among the top selections from the collection is one of just six known examples of the João VI gold 6400 Reis 1822/0-R AU58 NGC, which reached $96,000. Rarer than the Coronation Piece of Pedro I and the Pedro II 1922-R 6400 Reis , of which only 16 are known, this coin is an exceptionally rare issue from a mintage of just 599 pieces. It does not have the “First Issue from Independent Brazil” symbolism, but the offered example can be regarded with the title of “Last Brazilian Issue under Portugal.”

of and the , of which only 16 are known, this coin is an exceptionally rare issue from a mintage of just 599 pieces. It does not have the “First Issue from Independent Brazil” symbolism, but the offered example can be regarded with the title of “Last Brazilian Issue under Portugal.” Just the third example of a Pedro II gold 4000 Reis 1832-R UNC Details (Cleaned) NGC to reach the auction market in the last two decades more than doubled its low pre-auction estimated when it finished at $31,200. This magnificent offering is a jewel from the Brazilian gold series with the same mintage as the celebrated 1822 Coronation 6400 Reis , likely indicating this issue was also struck to be offered to dignitaries on Coronation day such as the 1822 piece. Guimaraes notes six pieces known, with three of them presenting “defects,” likely ex-jewelry survivors.

, likely indicating this issue was also struck to be offered to dignitaries on Coronation day such as the 1822 piece. notes six pieces known, with three of them presenting “defects,” likely ex-jewelry survivors. A Pedro I gold 6400 Reis 1825-B UNC Details (Cleaned) NGC, from the Bahia mint, almost quadrupled its high pre-auction estimate when it found a new home at $31,200. Examples from this, the first year of this issue, have made only a handful of appearances in the last couple of decades.

Also featured was the Cape Coral Collection, Part II, a trove of elite German coins. The assemblage is one of the finest collections of German coins, many of which are world-class trophies, massive in physical size and in their significance among serious collectors. Among the highlights from the collection:

Other top lots in the auction included, but were not limited to:

Complete results can be found at HA.com/3105.