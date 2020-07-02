More Sovereigns From the Caranett Collection Available From Heritage

The Caranett Collection of Sovereigns is well-represented in the PCGS Set Registry, with a current #1 rank in at least five different sets. We offered Part One of this collection in May, and we are now privileged to be able to offer a second selection from these sets to our member-bidders, with coins available to collectors of all budgets. This auction is open for bidding now, with a live session scheduled for 8PM CT on July 12.

This offering contains 258 different coins, concentrated mostly on Australia and Great Britain, but with offerings from Canada, South Africa, and India as well.

One impressive selection from this auction is an Australian sovereign, struck in Sydney and bearing the date 1897. Tied for the technical finest certified across both major grading services, this remarkably scarce date is simply unavailable in grades of MS64 or higher. The PCGS-certified example in this auction is only the third MS63-graded specimen we have handled.

A few of the other outstanding offerings in this auction include:

