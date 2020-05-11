The Caranett Collection of Gold Sovereigns Month-Long Heritage Auction

The Caranett Collection of Sovereigns is well-represented in the PCGS registry, with a current #1 rank in at least five different sets. Now, as a part of our series of Month-Long auctions, Heritage is privileged to be able to offer the sovereigns from these sets to our member-bidders, with coins available to collectors of all budgets.

This offering consists of 285 different coins, concentrated mostly on Australia and Great Britain, but with offerings from Canada, South Africa, and India as well.

Several significant rarities are included, such as the South African 1923-SA sovereign in PCGS MS66, with a mintage of only 406 pieces one of the rarest sovereigns of the 20th century. 1923 was the first year Sovereigns were struck in South Africa, and this Sovereign is supposedly one of the first four struck at Pretoria, gifted to the then-mintmaster of the Bombay Mint, Raoul Kaman. It could feasibly be the very finest in existence.

A few of the other outstanding offerings in this auction include:

